$265M Contract Holder Brock Purdy Reportedly Losing Millions More Than Patrick Mahomes Due to California Taxes

Which figure is higher: Brock Purdy’s jersey number (in millions), his net income per year, or his total taxes? Prior to his massive five-year, $265 million extension, Purdy’s jersey number (13) took the cake. Now that he’s no longer drastically underpaid, you’d expect his salary to be the correct answer. Unfortunately for him, that’s not the case.

Purdy is still pocketing way more than the $2.9 million he made across his first three NFL seasons in 2025, but he’s missing out on more than he’s receiving. He’ll be paying approximately $28.4 million in taxes this year. His net income, as a result, will be $24.6 million.

Purdy’s residence in California raises his tax bill. As you can see, he coughs up more than $7.5 million because he lives there. For comparison, if Patrick Mahomes’ primary residence is Kansas City, he would pay roughly $2.4 million in Missouri income tax.

It’s unclear if Mahomes uses Missouri as his primary residence. If he took a page out of Dave Portnoy’s playbook, he likely lists one of his Texas homes. Texas, like Florida, has no state income tax. This would save him the $7.5 million Purdy pays in California. Utilizing his home state instead of Missouri would reportedly save Mahomes $4.2 million overall.

Mahomes, of course, still owes Federal Income Tax at a rate equivalent to Purdy’s. He also must pay “jock taxes,” an income tax on athletes for playing or practicing in another state. Mahomes paid $405K in jock taxes during the 2022 season. Aaron Rodgers’ jock tax bill ($400K) in 2022 was almost identical.

Jock taxes change each year based on the schedule. Regardless of how they impact Purdy’s bottom line, fans aren’t too broken up about his checks anymore.

Purdy’s first contest as one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks comes against the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff for the Week 1 matchup is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX.