Despite Missing the Playoffs, Dallas Cowboys Made NFL History With a Rare NFC Achievement Last Season

The Dallas Cowboys reached their peak in the 1990s, building a dynasty under Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer. With Troy Aikman under center, supported by Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and a dominant offensive line, they became one of the most feared teams in football. But those glory days are long gone. In the three decades since their last NFC Championship appearance in 1996, “America’s Team” has struggled to replicate that postseason success.

Despite their playoff woes, the Cowboys have remained one of the most consistent regular-season teams in the NFC. They finished the most recent season with a disappointing 7–10 record, missing the playoffs entirely. Yet even in a down year, those seven wins were enough to maintain their status as the NFC’s winningest franchise.

While the Green Bay Packers hold the record for most overall wins in NFL history with 826, Dallas leads the NFC in regular-season victories since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Since then, as per Stat Muse, the Cowboys have played 860 games and won 502 of them—more than any other team in the conference. They also hold the records for the most points scored and the fewest losses among NFC teams over that span.

No other NFC franchise has reached the 500-win mark yet. The Minnesota Vikings come closest with 485, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at 472, the Packers at 466, and the Philadelphia Eagles at 454.

In terms of win percentage since the merger, Dallas leads with 58.37%, edging out Minnesota (56.39%), San Francisco (54.88%), Green Bay (54.18%), and Philadelphia (52.79%).

Across the entire NFL, the Cowboys boast the second-highest all-time win percentage at 57.3%. They’ve also won the most NFC Championships (8), tied with the 49ers, though San Francisco leads in total appearances with 17. The Cowboys are close behind with 15.

Jerry Jones’ team has consistently dominated the regular season, but for a franchise with such a rich history, the ultimate goal remains postseason success. The Dallas Cowboys have the talent and legacy; now they need the playoff results to match.