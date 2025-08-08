Nick Wright Draws Eerie Parallels Between Bo Nix And Mac Jones’ Rookie Seasons

Before the 2024 NFL Draft, most experts had Oregon QB Bo Nix listed as a mid-round prospect. But he was drafted No. 12 overall. As it turns out, the front office that drafted him might have known what they were doing.

The Denver Broncos were emerging from the rough two-year Russell Wilson era at Mile High, and they struck gold with the first QB prospect they drafted thereafter—or so it seems. Nix started all 17 games and led the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2015. He was also third in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and earned a spot as an alternate in the Pro Bowl.

However, some are not convinced by his star turn as a rookie. FS1 pundit Nick Wright, infamous for his hot takes, believes that Nix’s rookie year might have been a smoke screen. He has been on the anti-Broncos, anti-Nix train for some time now, and he doubled down on that agenda on his podcast this week. His main point: Nix reminds him of one-year wonder Mac Jones.

“My take going into the draft: Bo Nix was Mac Jones. Mac Jones in Year 1 with the New England Patriots made a somewhat fraudulent Pro Bowl as an alternate. Bo Nix check,” he stated.

“The team won 10 games kind of surprisingly, made the playoffs. Bo Nix check. The team played the Buffalo Bills in Round 1, lost by four TDs. Bo Nix check. And Mac Jones, that offseason, trademarked ‘Mac10’ and all this silly stuff. Go follow Bo Nix on YouTube,” he continued.

If you look closely, Bo Nix reminds you a lot of… Mac Jones@getnickwright breaks down why he has a hard time believing in Bo and the Broncos in 2025 pic.twitter.com/XH8eEaP9re — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) August 7, 2025

The similarities are definitely there. But they are also what law enforcement would call ‘circumstantial evidence.’ The Denver QB is in a much better situation than Jones was. Nix has an offensive genius in Sean Payton, while Jones had an over-the-hill Bill Belichick, who’s more of a defensive guy.

We would argue that Nix’s weapons are also much better. Though their stats were eerily similar, the Oregon product’s ability to run provides him a pretty significant edge overall. Denver’s defense is also elite, which helps relieve pressure on Nix to win it on his own. However, Wright has been predicting a Year 2 drop-off for Nix since April of this year.

“People think that I need to admit I was wrong about Bo Nix. I think it’s going to be a glorious Category 2 where it will be proven out the way people thought I need to admit I was wrong about Mac Jones,” he elaborated.

“The older, experienced, low ceiling, high floor quarterbacks that look good in Year 1 don’t always take that big jump in Year 2. And in fact, sometimes they go backwards because there’s so much more film on them.”

Even apart from Nix, Wright thinks the Broncos are a paper tiger as a whole, purely based on their performances against quality competition in the previous year. “Last year they won 10 games. How did you do against playoff teams in your conference?” he asked.

“You played Pittsburgh Week 2 and lost, played the Chargers Week 6 and lost, played the Ravens Week 9 and lost, played the Chiefs Week 10 and lost, played the Chargers Week 16 and lost, played the Bengals—who weren’t in the playoffs, but that was a playoff-level game—Week 17 and lost. You then played the Bills in the actual playoffs and lost 31-7. Why am I supposed to believe that team all of a sudden is going to be great?” he added.

That’s a fair point, and one that Broncos fans won’t want to hear considering all the positive vibes they have around their team right now. Only time will tell. But while we don’t agree with Nick Wright overall, he did put forth some numbers that are hard to argue with.