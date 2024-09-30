Despite Week 1 Loss, Lamar Jackson’s Ravens Remain the Biggest Threat to Unbeaten Chiefs — David Carr Explains

The Kansas City Chiefs have been unstoppable in their pursuit of a three-peat. With their Week 4 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, they have only proved their dominance. The winning streak began with the Chiefs’ Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

Even though the Chiefs Kingdom is reigning supreme, former NFL QB turned Sports Analyst David Carr believes if there’s one team that could derail the Chiefs is the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens — irrespective of the fact that the Chiefs won the season opener against the Ravens.

Taking to the NFL’s Game Day Final, Carr feels the Ravens’ running game is where they have a chance to overshadow the Chiefs. On average, Baltimore runs for more than 107 yards every game, which makes them one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.

Moreover, Baltimore has well-built players at the O-line who can block, with Lamar Jackson being great at both running and throwing. The kind of combination that the Ravens have is a rare mix that few teams can match. Additionally, Carr explained how Baltimore’s biggest USP is their versatility. They can make the switch between running the ball and refined throwing — the dual-threat skill has only improved with Jackson’s evolution as a passer.

“The great part about this offense is that there’s literally two different styles. One large part is the rushing game, and then in the passing game, Lamar Jackson is better than he’s ever been before. And you still have an incredible defense.”

Well, while the Kansas City Chiefs are reigning supreme in the AFC, in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings are quietly maintaining a winning streak.

Vikings continue their unbeaten run in the NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings are currently 4-0 for the first time in eight years after their Week 4 win against the Green Bay Packers. QB Sam Darnold, who signed a one-year contract with the team in March, is showing a resurgence in the North Star State by leading the Vikings’ charge.

In Week 4, Darnold threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns — a clear indication of his breakout season. Starting strong, the Vikings got an early lead, all thanks to Darnold making great passes to Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson.

However, the game was not without its challenges, as the Packers mounted a strong comeback and nearly achieved victory. However, the Vikings did not give up, as they stayed tough and won the game.

Like the Chiefs Kingdom, the Vikings are encashing their offensive firepower and on-point defensive plays, and with each passing week, they look like a team that could challenge for the NFC conference title.

Overall, the 2024 NFL season is shaping up to be extremely interesting, with all focus on the Chiefs.