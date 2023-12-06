David Carr Net Worth: How Much Has the Former Texans QB Earned Thus Far?

Dec 17, 2006; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback (8) David Carr during the 1st quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots came away with the win 40 – 7. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © David Butler II

David Carr, the former football quarterback for the Houston Texans, had an illustrious career in the NFL, spanning 11 seasons. In college, Carr was a standout player for the Fresno State Bulldogs. He entered the NFL as the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, selected by the Texans. Throughout his career, Carr showcased his talents with stints at various teams, including the Carolina Panthers, the New York Giants, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Lucrative contracts in the early years of Carr’s career have contributed to his net worth, which stands at a whopping $19 million. His earnings from different teams reflect the financial rewards of his abilities as a quarterback. During his time with the Houston Texans from 2002 to 2006, Carr secured contracts totaling $33.5 million. His highest-earning season was with the Texans in 2006-07, where he earned $13.3 million.

Beyond the numbers on his contracts, Carr achieved a career milestone when, as a backup with the New York Giants. He earned a Super Bowl ring following their triumph over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. Carr’s NFL journey came to an end in 2012 when he decided to hang up his cleats. He was enjoying his second stint with the New York Giants at the time.

However, his impact on the game didn’t fade away entirely with David Carr transitioning into a coaching role. The NFL veteran is currently serving as the offensive coordinator at Bakersfield Christian High School, where he continues to contribute to the development of young talents.

David Carr Wants the Eagles to Bench Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts rode the Philly wave well, being the cornerstone in their amazing performance this season and a few before it. Most analysts, including Shannon Sharpe, praised him for excelling in challenging situations. However, David Carr had a contrary opinion, expressing the need for the Eagles to bench Hurts and give Marcus Mariota the starting role. He said,

“I’d say he’s probably better at playing quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, right now he’d be more productive,” added Carr.

This came as an absolute shock for the fans who have witnessed Hurts’ prowess in maintaining a 10-2 record for the Eagles. Let’s have a look at what fans have to say:

Fans defended Hurts over Marcus, calling him far better in all circumstances. One of the fans wrote, “Jalen Hurts with a torn ACL is still better than a healthy Marcus Mariota lol respect him”

A few even pointed fingers at David Carr, putting their humor to use. This fan wrote, “How does David Carr still have a job? This take is ROUGH. ”

Another fan disregarded sports media in the comments, thanks to Carr’s review. He wrote, “HAHAHAHA Example Number 92928531 of why national sports media is a complete joke.”

One fan outrightly called the claim ‘outrageous’ in his comment. He wrote, “Sports analysis has become a cheap competition of who can make the most outrageous claim and draw the most attention to themselves.”

David Carr’s claims were dismissed by most fans, but pundits and analysts have yet to give their opinions. What seems to strike fans the most is that Marcus has no record to boast about this season. Therefore, there is no standing to Carr’s recent statements.