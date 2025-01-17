“Detroit, Here He Comes”: Jayden Daniels’ Agent Mom Warns the Lions Ahead of the Divisional Round Game

Six NFL teams claimed wild card spots this postseason. Only one of them advanced to the Divisional round. That fact may best exemplify how special Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been in 2024. The likely Offensive Rookie of the Year not only didn’t wilt under pressure in his first playoff game but conducted a game-winning drive to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even the happiest long-time Commanders fan’s joy about Daniels’ success doesn’t rival that of his mother, Regina Jackson’s. Washington’s signal-caller’s mom is his biggest supporter. She has never been shy about expressing confidence in her son. So it was no surprise she wanted to warn the Detroit Lions they’d be facing her son via Instagram this afternoon, saying “Here he comes!”

Jayden Daniels’ mother, Regina Jackson, supports her son ahead of this weekend’s Divisional matchup against the Lions.@TheSportsRushUS pic.twitter.com/E90mWFtTuN — Braden Ramsey (@braden_ramsey) January 17, 2025

Daniels’ jump to the NFL was a massive step in his career. He wasn’t alone in joining the league’s ranks this season. In October 2024, Jackson reportedly became a certified NFL agent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by espnW (@espnw)

Jackson doesn’t currently serve as Daniels’ agent, but that could change when it’s time for Daniels’ next contract. If she were to handle negotiations between Daniels and the Commanders, she could bring home a massive commission. Lamar Jackson’s mother, Felicia Jones, captured nearly $8 million when he signed his extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

With quarterback paydays continuing to rise amidst constant salary cap increases, Daniels will likely receive more than Lamar Jackson’s $52 million per year once he can be extended in the 2027 offseason. That would set up Regina Jackson to potentially see $10 million in agent’s fees.

Jackson is understandably confident in the Commanders beating the Lions. However, most analysts aren’t backing her son on Saturday night. All seven staffers for The Athletic picked Detroit to defeat Washington. The Lions are also massive 8.5-point favorites for the game, per FanDuel Sportsbook. This won’t stop the mother-son duo from heading into the game with a winning mentality though.