“Keep That Money in the Family”: Fans React as Jayden Daniels’ Mother Joins the Growing Trend of Becoming an NFL Agent

As Jayden Daniels is making massive strides in his career, his mother Regina Jackson is doing the same, albeit low-key.

Advertisement

As per reports, Jackson has joined other NFL parents by becoming a certified NFL Players Association agent. This is a creative and appreciated move to keep the money in the family, thus NFL fans are lauding Jayden and his family for their hustle.

As per CBS Sports Research, Jackson’s NFLPA certification makes her the first parent of a top-three pick to become a certified agent. And given that top athletes spend millions on agent fees every year, this move not only saves money but also empowers Regina and her career.

Not so surprisingly, the majority of fans loved this gesture, showering praise on Regina, who had to clear the agent exam administrated in July.

However, some were not moved by the achievement, labeling Jackson as a “hands-on,” even noting that her actions got ASU in trouble after Jayden transferred.

Keep that money in the family! — FIRE MAN (@AllTheSmoke85) October 10, 2024

She’s always been hands-on. She helped get ASU put on probation after Jayden transferred. — George W (@BiscuitGeorge81) October 10, 2024

Such a hands on parent. https://t.co/LbCP1didWV — Here’s Jonny (@Jonnyj20) October 10, 2024

One fan noted how Lamar Jackson’s mother, Felicia Jones, was amongst the earliest to do this. This similarity added yet another layer to the growing comparison between Lamar and Jayden.

I will not compare Jayden Daniels to Lamar Jackson. I will not compare Jayden Daniels to Lamar Jackson https://t.co/1Zeo7THI4d — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 10, 2024

It’s worth noting that Jayden’s mother and Lamar Jackson’s mother aren’t the only ones who have followed this path. It turns out that this is a rapidly growing cohort in the league.

From OBJ to Andrew Luck: family members are stepping up as agents

Amongst the active players, OBJ is possibly the most prominent player with his mother, Heather Van Norman, serving as his agent. Colts CB Jaylon Jones is another NFL star whose mother has turned into an NFL agent. Interestingly, however, Jones’ mother doesn’t represent him.

The legendary Andrew Luck was also one of the earliest players to have had his family represent him. Unlike the growing trend today of parents turning to agents, Andrew’s uncle Will Wilson filled this role for him.

As mentioned before, Jackson is another interesting case in this trend. While the Ravens star isn’t officially represented by anyone, Lamar does have a business manager who happened to be his mother, Felicia Jones.

One of the key catalysts for this growing trend is the advent of NIL. Allowing young athletes to earn a significant amount of money has always been a slippery slope, with much of it taken by their agents.

So, it’s no wonder why parents are taking the initiative to help their children themselves.