Lamar Jackson’s Mom Once Saved $7.8 Million for Her Son; Should We Expect Something Similar from Jayden Daniels’ Mother?

As much as they tried to dismiss comparisons before their Week 6 matchup, Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels are very similar players. They are both incredible dual-threat quarterbacks. They also both won the Heisman Trophy in college.

And down the line, they’ll likely both have been assisted in contract negotiations by their mothers.

Earlier this year, Daniels’ mother – Regina Jackson – reportedly became an NFL-certified agent. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, Jackson is “[likely] the first parent of a top-three draft pick in NFL history to become a certified agent.”

Daniels’ family publicist Denise White told Jones that Jackson has been “working toward being an agent” since the rookie signal-caller was in college.

“For her, taking the agent’s test is because she wants to be knowledgeable and helping her son and guiding him through his NFL career. It’s important for her to have all that knowledge so she can give her son guidance, which will help him focus on the field and she can help focus off the field for him.”

At this moment, Jackson is not listed amongst Daniels’ official representation. His agents, according to Jones, are Ira Turner, Ron Butler, Aston Wilson, and Stanley Bien-Aime of Agency 1 Sports. However, his current ties may not prevent him from shifting to his mother’s services in the future.

How does Daniels’ situation compare to Jacksons’?

For years, Lamar Jackson’s mother – Felicia Jones – has operated as his business manager. She has never officially been his agent (Spotrac lists Jackson as “self-repped”) but did help him negotiate the five-year $260 million extension he signed in March 2023.

Jackson then gifted her the customary agents’ fee once the deal was completed. Her cut ended up being $7.8 million.

If Regina Jackson steps in for Daniels’ agency group in the future, she could receive a healthier amount. In Week 1 of 2024, Dak Prescott inked a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott’s $60 million-per-year average annual value trumped Lamar Jackson’s by eight million. By the time Daniels becomes eligible for an extension, quarterback deals could somehow have reached an AAV of even greater heights.

Crazily enough, Jackson’s and Daniels’ similarities don’t end with their play styles and parental pursuits.

Their teams – the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders – share the same record (7-3) through Week 10. They also have the same bye (Week 14) and are second in their respective divisions.

But things don’t end there. Baltimore and Washington each face the team atop their divisions on the road in Week 11. Both of those organizations – the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles – have the same record (7-2) and share a state (Pennsylvania), just like the Ravens and Commanders do (Washington’s home field is located in Landover, Maryland).

Washington and Philadelphia face off on Thursday Night Football just three days from now, but Baltimore and Pittsburgh don’t do battle until Sunday. Kickoff for their contest is 1:00 p.m. E.T. on CBS.