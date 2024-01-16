DeVonta Smith Diet: Eagles WR, Who Was Criticized for Being ‘Skinny’, Once Revealed he Eats McDonald’s for Breakfast

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has gained attention not just for his prowess on the field but also for his unique habits off it. Despite being criticized by many for his slim personality, he has emerged as one of the toughest WRs in the league.

Advertisement

A wide receiver having a lean physique in the NFL is a bit unusual, but DeVonta Smith manages to maintain strength through a combination of rigorous training and somewhat unusual eating habits. Smith, back in 2021 revealed to GQ that his diet includes a pregame ritual at McDonald’s for home games.

He confessed to enjoying a McGriddle, two hash browns, and orange juice to kick off his game day. The Philadelphia Eagles WR stated,

Advertisement

“If it’s a home game, for breakfast, I’m going to McDonald’s. I’m not even going to lie to you. I have to get a McGriddle, two hash browns and an orange juice. If it’s a home game, I have to have it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PHLEaglesNation/status/1463629800808013824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, for his away games, he opts for a simpler meal of scrambled eggs, fruits, and orange juice in the hotel where he stays. He emphasized he doesn’t eat much before a game. Beyond football, he leads a low-key lifestyle, spending time at home playing basketball and frequently visiting a hibachi restaurant on Fridays before game days.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/brgridiron/status/1694481921328415198?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In an interview on “The Pivot Podcast,” five months back, the wide receiver also shared insights into his sleeping habits. Recently becoming a father to his adorable daughter Kyse in September 2023, Smith showed no concern about his newborn disturbing his sleep at night. Smith says he functions proactively on minimal sleep only. He stated,

“The only good thing about that is that I don’t need a lot of sleep. I get four hours of sleep, I’m good. All I need is four hours. If I sleep a full eight hours, I ain’t going to be worth nothing the next day.”

While some athletes emphasize the importance of 8-12 hours of sleep and a strict diet to maintain peak performance, DeVonta Smith stands out. Despite indulging in junk food and sleeping only four hours, he manages to not only maintain his physique but also excel as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Overcoming Size Criticism to NFL Success

Before entering the NFL, DeVonta Smith guided his college team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, to the National Championship game in the 2020 season. They secured a victory against Ohio State with a score of 52-24. Moreover, Smith’s outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy, and shortly after, he declared for the 2021 NFL drafts.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gmfb/status/1387058960956628994?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

DeVonta Smith considered the top prospect for the first round of the NFL drafts, faced criticism regarding his size despite showcasing his skills as a top-tier wide receiver. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 170 lbs, he fired back at his critics stating,

“We play football. We’re in a football business. We’re not weightlifting. We’re not bodybuilders. It’s football. That’s what we’re here for. All the other stuff is irrelevant.”

Ignoring the criticism, the Philadelphia Eagles selected DeVonta Smith as the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Now in his third NFL season, he has consistently reached the playoffs in all three years. Starting in 49 out of 50 games, Smith has recorded 240 receptions on 352 targets, totaling 3,178 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns in regular seasons.