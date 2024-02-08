In an unexpected move before their big game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs brought back a well-known figure to fire up their offense: Eric Bieniemy, their ex-offensive coordinator. This move, as reported by James Palmer, saw Bieniemy step into the Chiefs’ meeting room, a scenario that sparked discussions and varying reactions among fans and players alike.

Advertisement

Eric Bieniemy, who had been with the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator before his recent departure, was invited by head coach Andy Reid to speak and influence the Chiefs’ offense before their big game.

“Came in, talked to our team before our last game. He talked with the offensive guys and hung out with us in our meetings,” Reid shared.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ star quarterback, expressed how Bieniemy’s presence induced “chill bumps” among the team. It only further emphasizes the connection and respect there must be between the Chiefs’ players and the former coordinator, as Mahomes tells how charged-up and intense Bieniemy is in the room. “Just being there, the energy that he brings, the mentality that he brings, you can feel,” Mahomes said, reflecting the sentiment of many in the room.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JamesPalmerTV/status/1755303838037250442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This development has sparked all sorts of reactions from football fans with a mix of skepticism, confusion, and humor. One fan expressed their weariness with the team’s ongoing dramas, saying, “This just seems so sketchy. I’m sorry. There’s just always something with KC. I can’t wait for Reid and Kelce to get be done. Any year now.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ravenwizardd/status/1755307061619941699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan pointed out the oddity of Bieniemy’s situation, noting the unusual nature of a coach under contract with one team and providing assistance to another. He said, “Something about being under contract with one team and helping another just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/chashmishyar/status/1755304465106645364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Concerns over the legality and ethics of Bieniemy’s involvement were also raised, with one individual remarking, “That seems like a huge breach of contract.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jeremypetro12/status/1755304612377022946?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lastly, the perspective of Commanders fans was humorously captured by a Chiefs fan, who imagined their reaction as one of disbelief and frustration. Take a look:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DKSportsbook/status/1755304820557136342?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There’s more to the story about Eric Bieniemy, who has faced uncertainties about his future with the Commanders for a while, especially following Ron Rivera’s departure from the team.

Did Eric Bieniemy get fired from the commander’s OC job?

Yes, Eric Bieniemy’s tenure with the Washington Commanders ended abruptly after just one season. Despite his success with the Chiefs, Bieniemy faced challenges in Washington, culminating in his dismissal by the newly appointed head coach, Dan Quinn, in his introductory press conference.

The Commanders’ struggle on both sides of the ball, paired with an inexperienced quarterback and a faltering offensive line, painted a stark contrast to the dynamic offense Bieniemy led in Kansas City. Bieniemy’s departure from Washington was not just a reflection of the team’s poor performance but also highlighted the difficult transition from the Chiefs’ successful system to a struggling Commanders’ squad.

Eric Bieniemy’s time in Kansas City is remembered fondly, not just for the offensive records or the Super Bowl rings but for the relationships he built and the passion he infused into the team.