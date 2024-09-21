Did Texas QB Quinn Ewers Lose the Starting Role to Arch Manning?

Arch Manning’s outing against UTSA gave us a glimpse of what could be if he were to assume the starting role. With Quinn Ewers out with an injury, Arch seized the opportunity to showcase what he is capable of doing with his strong arm (four TDs) and his fast legs (1 TD). And since he is named the starter against Louisiana Monroe in week 4, one might wonder if this marks the end of Ewers’ tenure as the starter.

Pat McAfee, during the College GameDay countdown, acknowledged how elite Quinn Ewers is as a QB, but argued it’s the flavor of Manning that fans are now craving at Texas.

But the Manning family isn’t in any rush to thrust their youngster at the helm. As per McAfee’s admission on the show, the Mannings are taking things the old-school way.

In fact, they want the young QB to be properly developed under HC Steve Sarkisian and veteran college QB Ewers before he is to be named a full-fledged starter. So, we are looking at three to four more years before Arch declares for the NFL.

Quinn Ewers has been ELITE The Manning family is old school and you never lose a job because of an injury.. Arch Manning wants to be in the progrum for four years and he wants to develop #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/FtNX9kGJtd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 21, 2024

Arch has shown a true commitment to the Longhorns. Even when he was in High School, he wished to play for Texas. The 19-year-old stayed true to his commitment even when Quinn Ewers returned for a final season with the team instead of declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

That said, while discussing Ewers, the Manning family also suggested that one never loses a job because of an injury. And since the injury sustained by Ewers is nothing serious, he is highly likely to take the field very soon.

Arch Manning’s status during Ewers’ injury

Ewers sustained an oblique injury during the UTSA game after completing a long pass to tight end Gunner Helm. Contrary to what was initially feared, Ewers’s injury turned out to be nothing serious, but he is expected to miss at least the game against Louisiana Monroe.

As reported by Pete Thamel, his situation is to be taken on a “week to week” basis, but until then, the Texas fans are set to enjoy the new Manning show. His 67-yard rushing touchdown last week has already become the talk of the town, with terms like ‘fastest Manning’ being thrown around.

Although many believe this to be a golden opportunity for Arch to strengthen his claim for the starter role, it is not what appears to be the game plan for the Manning family.

This slow and steady development of quarterbacks is what many veterans, such as Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, talked about. It is this early stage of development that helps young QBs get their fundamentals right.