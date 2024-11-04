Justin Jefferson Flaunts Expensive Diamond Chain at Vikings-Colts Matchup

Nov 3, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (right) reacts with tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Justin Jefferson doesn’t mind getting on the field fully dripped out. The WR is iced out for the Vikings matchup against the Colts. He sported a chunky diamond necklace, diamond earrings, and even diamonds in his teeth for the matchup.

The star of the show was definitely the layered necklace that is so shiny that it may have even blinded some viewers at home.

Despite the hefty price tag that would’ve definitely come with the monstrous chain, Jefferson said post-game that he is not sweating the potential field damage, “I’ve got insurance.”

The chain is reportedly priced at a full million and has been crafted by Leo Frost, with 14k gold with 37 VVS diamonds. Frost is a jeweler to the stars, and makes customized luxury pieces for the top athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, etc.

His love for diamonds is pretty well known, especially for the baguette cut. Last year, he sported a diamond chain with a pendant, also crafted by Frost. That chain featured 14k gold and 37 carats of VVS diamonds

It wasn’t just his jewelry that was shining on Sunday against the Colts. The WR was adamant about proving that he not only deserves his diamonds but also his hefty $140 million contract.

As always, he balled out and tied for the second-longest streak of having a 25-plus-yard reception to start a season. He caught seven passes for 137 yards and his bling was all but forgotten in front of his talent as the Vikings registered a 21-13 win over the Colts.