From Patrick Mahomes’ Necklace to Justin Jefferson’s Chain: Inside the Most Stylish Jewelry Worn by NFL Stars

There’s something about jewelry that NFL players just can’t resist. These athletes love to invest in their appearance, often accessorizing with custom pieces and high-end luxury items. Their obsession with flashy bling only grows as their fame and bank accounts increase.

Three of the league’s biggest stars—Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, and now Saquon Barkley—have all achieved tremendous individual and team success in recent years, and each has become a multi-millionaire in the process. So, how have they chosen to spend some of that wealth? Unsurprisingly, on jewelry.

Interestingly, the richest of the trio, Patrick Mahomes, has actually spent the least on his bling.

While attending an NBA game between his hometown Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Mahomes sported a sleek black diamond chain that perfectly matched his laid-back outfit: a white T-shirt, dark pants, a backward baseball cap, and a large cross necklace.

The chain, made of black diamonds, cost him around $7,000. But Mahomes is a man of consistency. He liked the look so much that he didn’t stop at just one—he purchased multiple versions of the same chain, each with the same $7K price tag.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is going viral for his black diamond necklaces that are “dancing.” pic.twitter.com/O84oszhTIT https://t.co/n9tyO8D1c8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 13, 2024

As for Justin Jefferson, his love for jewelry dates back to his college days at LSU. So, it was no surprise that once he made it to the NFL and signed his first big contract, he decided to treat himself. Still, Jefferson showed some restraint early on—while on his rookie deal, he kept his spending in check, capping it at $50,000.

His first major purchase? A custom “Jet” pendant, paying homage to his nickname. He followed that up with a few rings for his index and pinky fingers, building a modest but stylish collection.

But once his bank account got a massive boost with a $140 million contract extension, Jefferson decided it was time to go big. Really big. He splurged on a jaw-dropping $1 million chain—a 14-karat gold piece encrusted with 37 flawless VVS diamonds, custom-made by Leo Frost, the renowned jeweler who’s been designing Jefferson’s pieces since his rookie season.

To protect the investment, Jefferson also took out an insurance policy on the high-end chain. Around the same time, he upgraded his look even further, getting a diamond tooth and pairing it with diamond earrings to complete his sparkling ensemble.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON IS WEARING A MILLION DOLLAR DIAMOND CHAIN Jefferson, says he is not worried about it getting damaged on the field, “I’ve got insurance.”

pic.twitter.com/mpgewiENE7 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 4, 2024

Saquon Barkley is the latest NFL star to embrace the trend of rocking serious bling. After a record-breaking season and a Super Bowl 59 victory, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year celebrated in style. During his birthday bash, he was gifted a custom “1 of 1” chain and a “26” pendant by Benny the Jeweler—a nod to his unique journey and jersey number.

The piece was as flashy as it was exclusive, featuring over 200 carats of diamonds. And it didn’t come cheap—estimates place its value between $90,000 and $120,000. But with Barkley’s recent contract extension, which pays him $20 million per year, this kind of luxury is well within reach.

Saquon Barkley’s new 26 pendant chain that’s over 200 carats after his Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/PrqgRRhzzb — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) February 11, 2025

One name stands out in the world of NFL fashion—and that’s Odell Beckham Jr. Since entering the league, OBJ has been in a league of his own, setting trends and turning heads with his bold style choices. At the 2022 Met Gala, he made headlines wearing a stunning chain featuring 500 carats of diamonds, valued at over $650,000, custom-designed by Gabriel the Jeweler.

A year later, during an all-white party in the Hamptons, Beckham once again stole the spotlight, sporting a fancy-cut natural diamond lariat, also crafted by Gabriel.

With player contracts skyrocketing and the culture of bling gaining even more traction, expect the NFL’s love affair with jewelry to only grow from here.