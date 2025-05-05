Justin Jefferson Promises to ‘Work On’ Oscar Piastri’s Griddy Walk After McLaren Driver Left Unimpressed

Coming into the Miami GP on a hot streak, Oscar Piastri was the talk of the town in yesterday’s race. Leading the championship standings ahead of his teammate Lando Norris and reigning champion Max Verstappen, many expected him to extend the gap at the top with another win.

NFL star Justin Jefferson, however, was more interested in how Piastri would celebrate a potential victory. He taught the Aussie the Griddy, and was thrilled to see him attempt the iconic move. Jefferson asked him to bring it out upon winning a race next.

Fortunately for Jefferson, Piastri won the Miami GP just a couple of days after their interaction—and he followed through on his promise. Watching an introverted F1 driver, known for keeping his emotions in check, pull off The Griddy was both surprising and, frankly, rare.

Piastri, however, wasn’t happy with his performance. After the parc ferme celebrations, he admitted that he simply couldn’t match Jefferson’s aura.

“Alright, Justin. I came through on the bet. I attempted the Griddy. Was it pretty? No. Did I stay true to my word? Yes,” Piastri said before stating that he would stick to his original way of celebrating, which is likely not doing anything too over the top.

“That is the first and only time I’ll do the Griddy. I’ll leave it up to you. Thank you very much!”

Naturally, Jefferson was thrilled to see the McLaren driver honor his request and quickly responded with praise. “You did just fine. We gone work on the dance moves another time—just keep winning, brother,” the 25-year-old commented under Piastri’s post.

Given the form Piastri has shown this season, he’s firmly on track to fulfill Jefferson’s hopes and continue racking up Grand Prix wins. Miami marked his third consecutive victory and fourth overall in 2025.

The cherry on top? He’s extended his lead in the Drivers’ Championship, now 16 points clear of Norris in second and 32 ahead of Verstappen in third.

While it’s still early days, Piastri has firmly thrown down the gauntlet at McLaren, asserting himself as the driver who deserves priority for the title. Though Norris was the pre-season favorite, he hasn’t won a single Grand Prix since the season opener in Australia, which speaks volumes about Piastri’s dominance so far.

There is still a belief that Norris can mount a challenge to topple Piastri, but the fact that Piastri has outscored him by 39 points since Melbourne suggests that Norris must make a significant leap in his performances to stay in the fight.