Does Tom Brady Own the Las Vegas Raiders?

To Further Build on His $300 Million Net Worth, Tom Brady Announces Blockbuster Merger With Athletics Giant NOBULL

Looks like Tom Brady is not letting any business opportunity pass by. The former Patriots QB is on his way to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. His group, which includes Knighthead Capital co-founder Tom Wagner, is set to receive a 10% stake in Mark Davis’ team after facing months of pushback and resistance from other NFL owners.

According to Forbes, the Las Vegas Raiders are valued at $6.2 billion. Acquiring a 10% stake in the Raiders franchise would typically cost around $525 million. However, there was disagreement over the valuation, with Raiders owner Mark Davis initially willing to part with 10% of the franchise for only $175 million back in October. Following complaints from owners like Jim Irsay about the discount and valuation, Brady’s team finally presented a new proposal.

In these revised terms, Brady will have a 7% stake, while Wagner will acquire the remaining 3%. The deal is pending final approval, expected to happen at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando from March 24-27. Despite only securing a minority stake, the 7-time Super Bowl winner is prohibited from owning stakes in more than one NFL team. However, this rule doesn’t prevent him from acquiring stakes in other major teams across different leagues, such as the NBA, NHL, MLB, and others, as allowed by the NFL.

The Raiders aren’t the only sporting franchise he has invested in his career, especially post-retirement. Brady has previously taken up stakes in different teams in various sports leagues.

Which All Sports Franchises Does Tom Brady Own?

As a savvy businessman, Tom Brady has been investing in sports even before retiring. He previously acquired a minority stake in the Las Vegas Aces, a WNBA team as well as in EFL Club Birmingham City and has also invested in Pickleball. He has also ventured into an electric race boat competition.

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces

Brady has gained a partial ownership of WNBA team Las Vegas Aces. Mark Davis who purchased the club for a mere $2 million in 2018, decided to bring 7-time Super Bowl onboard by making him a Co-Owner. Brady’s investment in $ 14 million Aces has already doubled since he invested in March of 2023 as only 6 months after joining as an investor, they won their 2nd successive WNBA title.

 

EFL: Birmingham City FC

The 3-time NFL MVP has been welcomed onboard as an investor in Birmingham City by Knighthead Capital Management LLC, which acquired a 46.5% stake in the Midlands club through their subsidiary, Shelby Companies Limited. In his capacity, he will collaborate with the club on various initiatives, including working with and advising their sports science department on matters such as nutrition, recovery, and more, as per Forbes.

Major League Pickleball: Las Vegas Night Owls

Just like many other athletes, Tom too invested in the growing sport of Pickleball. Tom once again partnered with Knighthead Capital Management, LLC, to lead an investment group comprising four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters, Matt Alvarez, Callie Simpkins and financial adviser Kaitlyn Kerr to purchase an expansion Major League Pickleball team.

E1 Series: Electric boat racing

Brady entered the realm of electric race boat competition by seizing the opportunity to sign a deal with the UIM E1 World Championship as the team’s owner. This racing series boasts top speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour and places a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility. Team Brady achieved success on the final day of the UIM E1 World Championship, held in Jeddah, with pilots Sam Coleman and Emma Kimiläinen from Team Brady emerging victorious as per E1 Series.

Tom Brady continues to achieve success even after retiring, now flourishing in his new career as a businessman. In addition to investing in a plethora of sports teams, Brady’s portfolio includes his own Let’s Go Podcast, where he has successfully attracted big personalities as guests. Moreover, he has established a health and wellness brand, TB12, a multiplatform production company called 199 Productions, an apparel brand named BRADY.

In a new venture, he is poised to take on the role of a $375 million analyst for FOX starting from the 2024 NFL season. Brady’s diverse ventures provide upcoming players with a blueprint for achieving success both on and off the field.

