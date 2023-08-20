After Tom Brady’s Investment in $44,400,000 Worth Birmingham City FC, Local Stadium Aims at Enormously Enhancing Fan Accommodation Capacity

Tom Brady’s latest piece of investment is his stake in $44,400,000 worth Birmingham City FC with his longtime friend Tom Wagner. Now that BCFC has linked up with the most successful player in NFL history, the team is already planning their next scaling process which, as per Wagner, is a 50% increase in capacity of the St. Andrew’s stadium.

Advertisement

Wagner, the chairman of BCFC, in his interview with Bloomberg Television, spilled out the discussions he has had with the board and it seems like the future of the team is brighter than ever before. He revealed that BCFC is deciding to scale on all horizons which will only drive more interest and passion from the fans, and increasing the stadium capacity is just a small step towards a bigger goal.

Tom Brady’s Arrival Leads to a Brighter Future for Birmingham City FC

Looks like Tom Wagner has given Birmingham City FC fans a new ray of hope with his revelation of what the team’s vision is. The new chairman of the Blues revealed that one of the reasons why they chose this particular football team was because they had all the potential but needed a push in the right direction to resurrect their community.

Advertisement

One of the major changes that the team is going to make is increase the capacity of the St. Andrews Stadium by 50% which will drive more revenue and more passion back to the club. He mentioned that it will only complement the rise and the significant transformation that lies ahead for the city of Birmingham.

Not only that, as per Wagner, the club is also planning to provide the fans with more content and an experience that goes beyond match days. When asked along the lines of taking a major step with content as Liberty Media did with Netflix to launch ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’, Wagner responded with “Everything is a consideration.”

Furthermore, Wagner even mentioned that with Brady comes a level of likeness and attention to the club. Adding to this, he stated that the Blues for the first time ever, has had a single kit sponsor for both men’s and women’s teams. The sponsor ‘Undefeated‘ is a Los Angeles Based streetwear brand.

Tom Wagner Responds to Competition From the Middle East

While speaking of the endless possibilities that have opened up for Birmingham City FC, Wagner even addressed the investment competition from the sovereigns of the middle east that has drastically affected the top-tier leagues across Europe. He implied that since BCFC competes in the second tier of the English Premier League, they are still unaffected from the competition.

Advertisement

“When you look at the investment from sovereigns,” Wagner said, “it’s very difficult to compete in the highest level of the top tier in football. But there’s an enormous opportunity to compete in everything else within football across all of Europe.”

Wagner and Brady have certainly picked the sweetest spot for investment in English football and with the city of Birmingham, which is going to see a significant transformation in the coming few years, it will be incredible to see Tom Brady and the BCFC ownership reach new heights with the Blues.