Dolphins Fan Says Mason Rudolph DMed His Girlfriend, Netizens Call it ‘Fake’

Backup QB Mason Rudolph finally got his chance to play for the Titans when QB1 Will Levis had to leave the game against the Dolphins in the first quarter due to injury. However, the backup QB ended up going viral on social media for a completely different reason.

While most fans were happy to see the backup stepping up to take on QB duties, one X user had a peculiar complaint about Mason. The fan posted a video alleging Rudolph of texting his girlfriend on Instagram. The text reportedly read, “Still in Miami?”

“This night can’t get any worse man. We got Mason Rudolph in my girlfriend’s DMs as I am watching him absolutely f#*king sell my Dolphins money line, every bet I have.”

And Mason Rudolph dmed my girlfriend a couple weeks ago… Shaping up to be an all time awful night pic.twitter.com/oYuAP8ef0m — Betrjojo (@Betrjojo) October 1, 2024

When fans got the whiff of this news, they wasted no time in trolling the QB. However, many called the claim absolutely fake.

It says 3Mins ago. My boy DM’d her at halftime? — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) October 1, 2024

One user even suggested that the couple could use Rudolph to get premium seats in the next game.

My man use your GF to score you some better seats. Get something out of this relationship. — Ken Neill (@KenNeill36) October 1, 2024

I would trade my gf for a tyreek hill first td rn why tf did I make this bet — Jamari (@JamariProps) October 1, 2024

Wow he definitely has his phone on the sidelines! Wow this is so real! — PickensBurgh (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) October 1, 2024

Obviously fake, she dm’d that to him then marked it as unread…it says from 3m ago — Big Wes Mount Everest (@rpbigwes) October 1, 2024

While the fan’s playful allegation can’t be confirmed at the moment, what we can say for sure is that Mason played a vital role in Titans’ 31-12 win over the Dolphins. Even Antonio Brown, who does not shy away from criticizing anyone and everyone, had a word of appreciation for his former teammate.

Antonio Brown hails Rudolph as ‘best QB on the Titans roster’

In 2018 when Rudolph joined the Steelers as a backup quarterback, AB was the team’s star receiver but they never got a chance to play together. During the game, he posted on X:

“Mason Rudolph, best QB last year on the Steelers roster and now best on the Titans roster.“

Rudolph delivered a few noteworthy performances for the Steelers in 2019 when he became the starting QB in Big Ben’s absence and had a 5-3 record in the eight games he started. After that, he only played 11 more games for the team (5 starts) and couldn’t reignite his 2019 form.

Rudolph, as a free agent, joined the Titans this year after spending 5 years as a backup quarterback with the Steelers. His performance in Levis’ absence was reassuring and if Levis fails to return soon, Rudolph might get a few more games to prove his worth and acquire that QB1 status.