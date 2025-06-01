Mason Rudolph’s Mustache Might Start a New Trend in Pittsburgh When 2025 Season Kicks Off

Even though NFL teams are just now settling into their Summer routines, Mason Rudolph already has it looking like Movember in Pittsburgh, P.A. The perineal backup of the Pittsburgh Steelers is debuting a brand new look to start the football year, and it appears to be a hit.

Advertisement

The baby-faced signal caller has officially taken to growing a proper mustache, bringing a much-needed sense of testosterone to an otherwise depleted QB room. As one fan humorously pointed out in the comment section, it appears as if the “Arthur Smith Effect” is in its final stages with the Steelers.

Knowing how dedicated the Steelers faithful can be, fans can expect to see a few extra staches floating around Pennsylvania throughout the next several months. As the days continue to go by, Rudolph seems to be inching ever closer towards an opportunity to become the starter for the 2025 season. Should he manage to prove himself worthy of those honors, then the ’80s style look may be destined for a comeback in Pittsburgh after all.

Lol..more than what Mason Rudolph is saying in interview, fans are interested in talking about his Mustache 😂 pic.twitter.com/qWI4dVNTLr — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) May 31, 2025

Nevertheless, it won’t be the first time that fans have taken to copying a player’s look in order to show their support.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Joe Burrow start new hairstyles

One of the premier passers of the league, Joe Burrow, managed to surprise the masses with a brand new look coming into the 2024 summer camp. His bleach-blonde buzzcut, which was more reminiscent of the Slim Shady era of hip hop more so than anything else, certainly inspired a few fans last season.

However, perhaps the most heart-warming instance of a look change came when the star wide receiver of the Detroit Lions, Amon-Ra St. Brown, decided to dye his hair blue ahead of the team’s most recent playoff run. A lifelong Lions fan by the name of Larry Benjamin, despite being placed in hospice care, decided that he was going to follow in Brown’s steps.

After Benjamin’s son shared a picture on social media showcasing his father’s dedication to the team, the wideout couldn’t help but celebrate the family for showing their support even in such dire circumstances. In an attempt to show his appreciation, Brown sent an autographed jersey with a heartfelt message encouraging Larry to “keep being a beast!”

.@amonra_stbrown and the @Lions sent this lifelong fan a signed jersey after he dyed his hair blue for the playoffs. 🥹💙 (via @BenjiWriter, @ABC12WJRT) pic.twitter.com/ijg9XcuHyr — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2024

The fan interaction stands as a testament to the game of football’s ability to bring people together. No matter what challenges life may present to them, NFL fans continue to prove that they will show up on Sundays right up until the very end.

Whether it’s a mustache, a dye job, or a fashion change, donning the looks of their favorite players has become a mainstay for football fans across the nation. However, it could make it a little difficult to look yourself in the mirror after a loss on Sundays.