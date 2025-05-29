‘Aaron Rodgers Is Less of a Distraction if He’s Not Signed’: Mike Florio Explains Why the QB “Calculatedly” Missing OTAs Makes Sense

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are livid with their team for letting Aaron Rodgers keep them in limbo. They had opportunities to explore other options during free agency, but didn’t. They could’ve drafted a top quarterback prospect, yet chose not to. Now, with Rodgers still unsigned, the team’s remaining options have dwindled to starting Mason Rudolph or pursuing a trade for Kirk Cousins — hardly ideal. And among those frustrated by the situation is Mike Florio.

On his show ProFootballTalk, Florio went in depth on Pittsburgh’s quarterback conundrum. While his allegiance lies with the Minnesota Vikings, the veteran journalist has long admired the Steelers organization, especially the passion and loyalty of its fanbase. That’s why he sympathizes with their current concerns, believing they have every right to expect Rodgers to be signed by now.

But according to Florio, citing a source close to Rodgers, there’s a calculated reason behind the quarterback’s delay in finalizing a deal.

“At a certain point, Steelers fans, I think, just want to know, are you going to be here? When is a separate issue,” Florio said.

“Are you going to be here? Do you want to be here? One thing I was told by somebody who knows Rodgers, he’s made the calculation that he’s less of a distraction if he’s not on the team at all than if he’s under contract and he’s only showing up sporadically.”

It’s an interesting perspective to have on the situation. In a sense, Rodgers being away from the team probably helps the Steelers focus and avoid distractions. But at the same time, it has to be somewhat distracting to be a member of a team and not know who the leader of the ship is.

That’s why Florio pushed back on the idea. He believes Rodgers has become a distraction — even without signing a deal.

“But it’s still a distraction. It’s something Steelers fans aren’t used to. Somebody who isn’t all in, who isn’t fully on board, who doesn’t run at the opportunity to wear the black and gold… And I think it’s hard for them to articulate it, it’s more of just a feeling. This guy has made our team act in a way that it never does, and we don’t really like that,” Florio added.

It’s understandable frustration that Florio echoed from the fanbase. They’re being toyed with by Rodgers, and they are tired of it. The Steelers are a historic franchise, and they’re used to players seizing the opportunity to play for them. But Rodgers? He seems reluctant to sign.

But Florio’s guest, Peter King, laid out the bitter reality for the Steelers fanbase. He pointed out that they’re stuck with Rodgers because, from every conceivable angle, he remains their best option.

“Would you rather say, okay, we’re going to overpay for Kirk Cousins and not really be sure what we’re getting. Didn’t look very good in Atlanta; he’s 36, 37- whatever he is. So, we’re not really sure what we’re getting in him… Or, do you want to say, we are totally behind Mason Rudolph… Or, do you want to say, we will do whatever it takes to have Aaron Rodgers?” King questioned.

Those are the questions that the Steelers’ front office has been asking itself for months. Clearly, it seems like they are content to wait around for Rodgers. But fans are frustrated with the elongated process.

Still, King feels as though Rodgers is the best option for them among a bunch of non-ideal options.

“I’m just pointing out there isn’t a great option! There’s not a single great option!” King exclaimed. “I think doing whatever it takes to get Aaron Rodgers under center still probably gives you the best chance under center this year.”

Without a doubt, Rodgers is the best option among Rudolph, Cousins, and sixth-round draft pick Will Howard. But is that really saying something? We saw him play poorly throughout most of last season on a Jets team that was supposed to make some noise. We also watched Cousins struggle last season, and Rudolph is a career backup.

It’s not hard to argue Rodgers is better than the alternatives. But what does that do for the Steelers? Turn them from a 4-win team into a 6-win team? Time will tell, but whichever route Pittsburgh decides to explore, it seems like it’s going to be a miserable one.