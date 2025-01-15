“Don’t Be an A**hole”: LeBron James Tells Jason & Travis Kelce How Upcoming Athletes Can ‘Win It All’ Like Him

LeBron James had some great advice for young athletes trying to break through and make it to the league, just like he once did. He emphasized not letting pressure get the best of you and continuing to put in the work day in and day out. This sound advice could go a long way for youth athletes in every sports league.

LeBron joined Travis and Jason Kelce of the New Heights podcast to discuss several topics, both on and off the field. It was a great interview, full of influential advice from the four-time NBA champ. But perhaps the most impactful came just before LeBron signed off.

“To the young guys out there that feel the pressure, that feel like it’s maybe too much — if you just put the work in and don’t be an a**hole, be a good person, dedicate yourself to the craft, the game will always be kind to you.”

It’s great advice that could go a long way in someone’s life. Athletes, especially at the youth level, often face a lot of stress due to the pressure to perform and rigorous training. It can become overwhelming, and even a small thing can push them to their limit. But LeBron believes it’s important to still be a good person.

If you’re a youth athlete reading this, remember: nothing is absolute. The kid starting over you today might be getting complacent. If you want that starting spot, keep your head down and outwork them. They might slack off, thinking they don’t need to work as hard now that they’re a starter, and that’s when you take advantage. And if you feel like it’s unfair because of height or weight, just wait—it’ll all even out by the time high school rolls around.

It’s hard, and you won’t be LeBron James. But try to find your role within the team. Coaches love players who will sacrifice whatever it takes to win. Be that player.

And if you think LeBron had everything handed to him without stress, think again. He opened up during the pod about the time he realized everyone was depending on him to be great.

“I interviewed with Bob Costas, and he said ‘How is it to know that if you’re not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, people will look at you as a failure?'” LeBron recalled being asked as an 18-year-old. The question got a wide-eyed reaction from the Kelce brothers, as they couldn’t fathom the craziness of it.

“First ballot Hall of Famer? I’m like 18, haven’t played a game yet, and people look at me as a failure. I hadn’t even thought about that,” the NBA star continued.

Though, LeBron is a special case. Not every athlete is asked that question right out of the gate. But it shows that he is human and also stressed over questions he hadn’t fully considered as a youth athlete. Everyone goes through it, maybe not in the same way.

There’s a point where the game you played growing up turns from a fun recreational activity to a grind akin to a job. As it’s said in the famous movie Moneyball, “We’re all told at some point in time we can no longer play the children’s game. We just don’t know when that’s going to be. Some of us are told at 18, some of us are told at 40; but we’re all told.”

So take advantage of your youth while you can. This is the time to get better and establish who you are as an athlete. Not everyone is going to be a star. Some of us are role players, six men, or just big bodies out there to clog up space. Find your role, be a team player, and good things should come. One of the greatest basketball players of all time is saying this: if anyone, you should listen to him.