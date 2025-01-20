“Don’t Be Rude…”: Stephen A. Smith Slams Nephew for Weather Reporting Ahead of Bills vs. Ravens Showdown

Stephen A. Smith had a fresh idea for his show but almost immediately regretted it. The veteran journalist let his nephew do some weather reporting on The Stephen A. Smith show and was less than happy with his nephew’s skills.

During the hilarious segment, not only did Josh not do a great job of reporting the weather, but he also managed to insult the people of Buffalo, when he said, “It’s gonna be 22 degrees in Buffalo. Do people live here by choice?”

Smith was confounded by his nephew’s casual statement as he first sat open-mouthed at this and then admonished him by saying:

“Don’t be rude to people at Buffalo. Lot of people don’t mind the cold. What’s the weather like in New York right now?”

That might be the first and last time reporting 😆 @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/KWwAse2XLA — HOT 97 (@HOT97) January 18, 2025

The hilarity didn’t stop there. “This is the weather for the rest of the week in Buffalo. We are gonna see how depressing it is..4 degrees on Tuesday. What are you gonna do with 4 degrees?” Josh continued and was promptly asked “What does that have to do with Sunday Night Football game, Josh?” by Smith.

While Smith didn’t think Tuesday’s temperature had anything to do with Sunday’s game, Josh had a hilarious reason as to why his Tuesday reporting was pertinent to the pending game between the Ravens and the Bills. According to him, “This is Buffalo. This is what they have to do after the L.”

It’s snowing in Orchard Park ahead of the Bills vs Ravens matchup. The Weather Channel projected a daytime high of 20 degrees near Highmark Stadium, with the temperature dropping to 8 degrees that evening. At 6:30 p.m., at the time of kickoff, estimates suggest that the temperature will feel more like -3 degrees.