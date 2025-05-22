“I Don’t Think NFL Films Cameras Will Be Invited”: Rich Eisen Highlights Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Amid Bills’ Hard Knocks Debut

Finally, a team truly worth watching will appear on Hard Knocks. The Buffalo Bills will headline HBO’s iconic sports reality documentary this year. While HBO will also feature the entire NFC East, it will shine the spotlight on the AFC East champions, as the Bills become the first playoff contender to willingly participate in the series. A big reason for that spotlight? Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen brings star power to the show, especially since he announced his engagement to Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen believes the “Hailee factor” played a role in HBO’s decision to feature the Bills. His colleague, TJ Jefferson, agreed, suggesting that HBO saw an opportunity to capitalize on Steinfeld’s rising Hollywood fame. From a television and marketing perspective, it’s hard to ignore the potential draw of a star quarterback and his celebrity fiancée.

However, not everyone on the panel was convinced. Analyst Chris Brockman pushed back on the idea, arguing that Hailee had nothing to do with the Bills landing on Hard Knocks. He pointed out that she won’t be at training camp — and the show won’t be covering her wedding to Allen either.

Reports indicate that Josh and Hailee plan to tie the knot at the end of May, likely on the 31st. Meanwhile, the Bills’ training camp won’t begin until August. Still, fans have wondered whether NFL Films might find a way to cover the wedding reception or reference it in the show’s storyline.

Eisen doesn’t think so. “I don’t think that will be part of Hard Knocks. I don’t think NFL films cameras will be invited.”

NFL Films has previously covered the weddings of former players like Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and linebacker Nicholas Barnett. But capturing the wedding of a superstar and league MVP like Josh Allen would be a whole new level — a rare opportunity to document a milestone in the life of one of the NFL’s biggest names.

Allen’s relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld began in May 2023, shortly after his split from longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams. The new couple was spotted together several times in New York that month, sparking relationship rumors. As things progressed, fans noticed Hailee bonding with Josh’s family, including a sighting of her shopping with his mother at the Buffalo Shop in Aurora.

Their relationship became more public over the year, and by February 2024, Allen confirmed the romance with an Instagram post. Just a few months later, in November, he proposed during a romantic sunset setting. The couple made their red carpet debut three months after the engagement.

Hailee was right by Josh’s side when he earned MVP honors for the first time in his career, a crowning moment in both his personal and professional life. And now, the couple is reportedly planning to tie the knot at the end of May.

While many expect the ceremony to be beautiful and elegant, others don’t believe it would be a grand spectacle. Allen and Steinfeld have kept their relationship relatively private, and their wedding is likely to reflect that same low-key, intimate energy — meaningful, but not over-the-top.