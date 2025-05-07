Bills GM Details How He Worked Out Josh Allen’s $330M Extension After Agents Rejected a Patrick Mahomes-Like Deal

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is one of the league’s biggest stars.

The Bills showed that when they gave him a six-year extension worth $330 million with $250 million guaranteed. Earning $55 million per season, Allen is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, only trailing Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott.

While Allen is paid more than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on a yearly basis, the Chiefs’ quarterback has the highest total contract value. Before the 2020 season, Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to a 10-year extension worth $477 million with $26 million in potential bonuses.

Before the Bills and Allen reached an agreement on his latest extension which was on March 9, the team tried to extend him in a similar way the Chiefs did Mahomes in 2020. General Manager Brandon Beane joined the Rich Eisen Show recently and detailed to Eisen how they offered Allen a 10-year deal. Allen and his agents weren’t up for the super long-term deal.

“Mahomes had done like a 10-year deal, he [Allen] and his agents were not really up for that deal,” said Beane. “But at that time, we did a six-year extension with him and we said, listen, if things get out of wack and you’re playing at the level we know you can play at, we will look at it and make an adjustment for you.”

Beane then revealed that prior to Allen winning the MVP this season, the team had plans to lock him up on another long-term deal. The two sides spoke the season prior about revisiting negotiations after the season. Allen having his MVP campaign just reassured Beane that he was making the right choice to extend Allen.

Beane also spoke to Eisen about how Allen’s deal was done within reason of the team’s salary cap which allows them to have more money to sign other players. At the same time, Allen gets paid $55 million per season and is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

The deal worked out for both sides and the Bills were able to extend many of its own players this offseason. Buffalo has extended Allen, defensive ends Gregory Broussea, cornerback Christian Benford, and wide receiver Khali Shakir.

Allen is coming fresh off of his MVP campaign season where he led the Bills to a 14-3 record in the regular season. He’s been named to three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections and has led the Bills to the playoffs the last six seasons.

Allen has the sponsorships, the popularity, the money, and the fame. The one thing he is missing is a Super Bowl victory.