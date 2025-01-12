“Don’t Comment on Breastfeeding”: Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce Explains How Not to Talk to a Pregnant Woman

Kylie Kelce has had it with people asking her insensitive questions about her pregnancy. From whether she is expecting twins to people wondering out loud if they’re “trying for a boy,” the expectant mother of four has heard it all. Now, on her fourth pregnancy, she has run out of patience for such inconsiderate questions and issued a PSA on her podcast ‘Not Gonna Lie,’ about how to talk to pregnant women.

The one query the mother of three girls —now expecting a fourth— finds especially annoying is the one where people ask her and her husband, retired NFL center Jason Kelce if they’re going to try for a boy. She issued a firm warning to those inclined to ask her that:

“If another person asks me that, I’m warning you right now, you might get drop kicked. I don’t need to have a boy and for some reason I think that you want me to have one more than I do.”

She also had another simple and solid advice for people talking to a pregnant person: “Don’t comment on breastfeeding.”

She expressed her irritation with judgment surrounding parenting choices, particularly the pressure surrounding breastfeeding. Kylie criticized the notion that “breast is best,” stating that such comments often serve to undermine other women’s choices.

“You know what that is? None of your f*cking business. The whole ‘breast is best’ nonsense, the only reason you’re saying that is to take other women down. Sometimes it’s not in the cards, okay?”

About what not to say to expectant mothers, Kylie highlighted her annoyance with comments about her size, particularly remarks like “You’re huge” or questions about whether she is expecting twins.

Additionally, she found it hurtful when people remarked on how “ready” she looked, quipping, “I’m nine months pregnant, so… how would you like me to look?”

The mother of three further encouraged those around her to genuinely inquire about how pregnant women are feeling, but with the understanding that responses may not always be sugar-coated.

Furthermore, Kylie emphasized the importance of personal boundaries during pregnancy, particularly the simple yet significant act of not touching someone’s belly without permission. This gesture, she argues, is a fundamental sign of respect that everyone should uphold.

As she navigates her own journey toward welcoming her fourth child, Kylie has put her foot down, becoming a vocal advocate for expecting mothers everywhere. By addressing these issues head-on, she is encouraging a more thoughtful and respectful dialogue.