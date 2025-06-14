Father’s Day 2025: Kylie Kelce Reveals Handwritten Gift From Their 4 Daughters to Jason Kelce

While it may not receive the same fanfare as Mother’s Day, Father’s Day is just around the corner. This year, the world will celebrate International Father’s Day on June 15, and many have already begun making preparations to honor the dads in their lives. It’s a day dedicated to recognizing the achievements of fathers and the important roles they play. Some go all out, while others, like Kylie Kelce, prefer to keep things simple and heartfelt.

So, what are Kylie and her four daughters planning for Jason Kelce this year? While Kylie is keeping her own gift under wraps, she did share what the girls will be giving their dad—something they’ve done every year: a homemade Father’s Day card.

According to Kylie, the girls always make the cards themselves, but in past years, she was the one who wrote the final message on their behalf. This year, though, things are about to change.

“What I’ve done in the past, we don’t really get too crazy. I have the girls make hearts because that’s always very sweet. Now, the girls can write their cards as long as I write out what they need to write. So this could be the first year Jason gets a handwritten card for Father’s Day. Wyatt has done a great job. I spell things out, and she writes them out. “

Though Kylie didn’t reveal what she plans to gift Jason, she did offer fans, especially fellow mothers, some creative Father’s Day gift ideas. Interestingly, many of her suggestions benefit both dads and moms, with a few leaning more in favor of the latter.

Her first idea is to plan a special outing just for dads and their kids. According to Kylie, it’s the ultimate Father’s Day gift—not only because it gives dads quality time with their children, but also because it’s a great ego boost. She joked that dads often get showered with praise just for showing up with their kids. Whether it’s a sporting event, a camping trip, or a day at a water park, the best part for moms is staying home and enjoying a rare day to themselves.

Kylie’s second suggestion is gifting something you actually want for yourself. She recommends giving your husband a present he’ll use occasionally, leaving it available for you most of the time. Think massagers, high-end AirPods, or similar items—things that can easily become shared luxuries.

Her third idea is to buy clothes for your husband, but ones you want him to wear. If he’s not a fan of the style, Kylie suggests telling him the kids picked them out. Chances are, he won’t be able to say no.

The fourth idea is more traditional: a couple’s vacation without the kids. It’s a chance for partners to reconnect and unwind. For couples who can’t get away for long, Kylie recommends shorter escapes like a fancy dinner or a concert—anything that offers some quality alone time.

Lastly, she suggests power tools. Most dads love fixing things or doing projects around the house, so giving them the right tools serves as a thoughtful gift and a gentle nudge toward home improvement. Seems like a diabolical but well-thought-out gift idea.

Jason and Kylie Kelce have four daughters together. The first one, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born on Oct. 2, 2019, and she is their oldest. The second one in the line is Elliotte Ray Kelce. whom they lovingly call Ellie. She is four years old. Their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, came into this world a couple of weeks after Jason’s loss in the Super Bowl in 2023.

Their youngest one was born a couple of months ago, and they named her Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, turning their family of five into six.