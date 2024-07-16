“Don’t Get Me Crying”: Randy Moss Revisits Emotional Chat with Tom Brady Before Hall of Fame Ceremony

Fresh off revisiting the golden days with the Patriots in the ‘Dynasty’ documentary, enjoying the laughs from Netflix’s Tom Brady Roast, and attending the recent emotional ceremony of TB12 at Gillette Stadium, Randy Moss has been quite busy lately. In an appearance on the ‘Up & Adams show’, the former wideout delved deep into those ventures and shared a heartwarming story about his special moment with Brady just before his Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony on June 12.

Moss revealed that before the big ceremony, he sought a one-on-one with his former QB, knowing full well he wouldn’t get another chance later. The former wideout simply wanted to express his gratitude for their shared history during their four years together in New England.

Brady, however, to Moss’ surprise, was visibly moved by the wide receiver’s words and understood the depth of his feelings. Despite Moss’ attempt to keep things lighthearted, Brady’s emotions surfaced.

“Tom tells me, ‘Dude, don’t get me crying right now.’ This was way before we even started. All of a sudden, he tears up, and I’m just like, ‘Dude, I’m not trying to make you cry,’ but I didn’t know if I (was going) to get my moment to talk to him and congratulate him.”

Subsequently, as the two stepped onto the stage together, Moss felt his emotions bubbling up during the prolonged ovation Brady received at Gillette Stadium, recognizing his unmatched legacy in the NFL. For the camaraderie the former QB has shown, witnessing it firsthand, Moss’s emotions were certainly understandable.

“The standing ovation happened, waiting for him to step forward to end, and all of a sudden it kept going. I think my emotions just got the best of me. It really felt good, but I don’t even know where the hell the tears came from, but they just came.”

Speaking of which, the tears that filled Moss’ eyes at TB12’s HOF ceremony were because of his retrospection on his life.

Moss Reveals Why He Was Moved to Tears at Brady’s HOF Induction

As the conversation progressed, Moss was asked about his emotions on the day Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. In response, the former wide receiver shared that his feelings were not about his career accomplishments, but about the personal challenges that he had faced on his path to success. While some might see his career as a series of wins, the truth is more intricate.

“It has been a bumpy road. It has been a hard road to travel. Success is not really given to you; you really have to earn it. So, like I said, at this age of my life, a lot of emotions just come out when they come out.”

Having said that, Moss’ time in the NFL was storied and illustrious. During his tenure with the Patriots from 2007 to 2010, Moss and Brady forged a partnership marked by brilliance on the field and occasional tensions off it.

Their dominant partnership is considered one of the best in the league’s history for a QB-WR pair. Moss’ ability as a deep threat perfectly complemented Brady’s accurate passes, and resulted in crucial offensive success. Notably, in 2007, Moss set an NFL record for receiving touchdowns in a single season (23) with Brady as his quarterback.

Even though Brady and Moss sometimes had disagreements because of the latter’s way of speaking and Brady’s high expectations, they always appreciated each other’s abilities. While the former wideout regularly commended Brady for his guidance and strong work ethic, Brady recognized his receiver’s skills and commitment to the sport.