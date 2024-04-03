“Dope as Hell”: Chad Johnson is Super Impressed With Falcons Coach Raheem Morris’ Commanding Ability

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a big season ahead. They snagged a new head coach, Raheem Morris, in January after letting go of Arthur Smith. Morris is back with the Falcons after three seasons away, and he has already impressed everyone by onboarding star quarterback Kirk Cousins on the team’s roster. But what’s really catching everyone’s attention is Morris’ recent inspiring speech at the Falcons’ first team meeting. Even Ocho was left impressed by the new HC.

Atlanta Falcons recently shared a video on Instagram of their team meeting. In the clip, coach Morris introduced the coaching staff and discussed plans for the upcoming season. This left everyone, especially former wide receiver Chad Johnson, incredibly impressed.

Ocho commented below the video, singing praises of Coach Morris while stating how good he was at getting people to listen and pay attention to whatever he said. Ocho was so engaged while hearing Morris’ speech that it made him feel like he too was a part of the team. Johnson wrote,

“This is dope as hell, very few coaches can command the ear, they’re talking but it falls on deaf ears, his presence, energy & delivery alone has me locked in like I’m on the team. “

Raheem Morris had a powerful speech at the team meeting where he shared his vision for the upcoming season. He stressed on creating a world-class environment focusing on teamwork, football education, and personal development. While he stated the importance of building strong relationships within the team, he also highlighted the need for a competitive spirit and a strong work ethic.

Overall, he encouraged players to strive for success and be leaders both on and off the field. Atlanta’s head coach’s approach likely impressed Chad Johnson and the football fans as it showed his dedication to the team’s success.

Tony Dungy’s High Praise for Raheem Morris

It’s not just Chad Johnson who’s excited about the Atlanta Falcons’ new head coach. Recently, the former head coach Tony Dungy had some praises for Morris too. He mentioned he had his eyes on two teams, the Chargers and the Falcons for the next season.

Moreover, he pointed out that for the Falcons, the duo of Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris is one thing to watch out for. While he delved into Kirk Cousins’ excellent track record, he also highlighted Raheem Morris’ experience as a coach. Dungy said,

“Morris who’s been around the block. He’s been a head coach. He’s coached in a Super Bowl as a defensive coordinator. I just think putting those two guys together is really going to fire up and charge up the Atlanta Falcons.”

Morris has been a head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has also served as a defensive coordinator for the Falcons. He even led the Falcons to a Super Bowl in 2017, though they lost against the New England Patriots. Dungy pointed out that Morris also coached for the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win a Super Bowl. This diverse experience, according to Dungy, gives Morris valuable insights into what it takes to succeed in football at the highest level.