Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Shares Heartfelt Message That Helped Her Daughter Become a Multi-Sport Athlete at 13

By the time Patrick Mahomes retires from football, the Mahomes family may have another athlete to carry on their sporting tradition. His 13-year-old half-sister, Mia Randall, is already excelling in tennis and basketball. She also plays volleyball and softball, making her a true multi-sport athlete.

Understandably, Randi Mahomes has played a pivotal role in nurturing young Mia’s passion for athletics. In a heartwarming Instagram post, the mother of three shared how Mia first expressed her love for sports when she was a child.

“Mom, I want to be an athlete,” Mia told Randi. Notably, Randi’s response to her daughter was filled with words of encouragement:

“Yes, you can do anything you want.”

Few years later, Randi remains Mia’s biggest supporter, often attending her major basketball and tennis tournaments. “Watching her grow into the amazing athlete she is today has been one of my greatest joys. From little moments on the fridge to big moments on the court, I’m always her biggest fan!” Randi wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos and videos from 2005 to the present, showcasing Mia’s rise as a multi-sport athlete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

Meanwhile, NFL fans may recall that Randi also played a crucial role in shaping Patrick Mahomes’ football career. During his junior year of high school, Mahomes once considered walking away from the sport.

“If you quit football, you are going to be bored in the stands,” Randi told him. Since the family lived in Texas, where football is a way of life, Randi knew they would continue attending games—with Patrick watching from the sidelines instead of playing. That reality check may have prevented a decision he’d later regret, Randi explained, last year.

With three Super Bowl wins before even reaching a decade in the NFL, Mahomes has certainly proven that his mother’s advice was spot on.

Meanwhile, beyond her own athletic pursuits, Mia is also a devoted NFL fan. “My daughter’s more of a football fan than any fan at all. She knows who’s playing out there, what their number is, what they look like out of uniform—she knows that,” Randi once shared.

Perhaps this deep love for sports is why Mia is a regular at Mahomes’ NFL games in Kansas City, cheering alongside her mother. If Mia continues to excel as an athlete, Patrick may one day find himself attending her games after his retirement from the NFL.