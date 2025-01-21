mobile app bar

Drake Maye Had Just One Word for Jayden Daniels as the Rookie QB Leads Commanders to NFC Championship

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels

Drake Maye [Left], Jayden Daniels [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Before the season began, many had earmarked Caleb Williams as the rookie QB with the most potential. But Jayden Daniels flipped the script by doing what the No. 1 overall pick’s dream season would look like—leading the Washington Commanders to a historic NFC Championship appearance after 33 years. The LSU alum’s rise to the top has been truly one of a kind, winning over a lot of critics and fans, including fellow rookie QB Drake Maye.

A day after Daniels led the Commanders to an upset win over the top-seeded Detroit Lions (45-31) in the Divisional Round, the rookie QB took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures capturing his best moments from the gameday. Though Daniels didn’t add a caption to the collection of photos, he detailed the post with the song — Solar Eclipse by rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jayden Daniels (@thatkidjayden)

Unsurprisingly, Drake Maye endorsed the post and let the world know that Jayden is one of a kind. “Different,” commented the Patriots QB, along with a fire emoji.

Jayden’s mother, Regina Jackson, also chimed in by hyping up her son. “That boy good,” wrote the sports agent.

The majority of the fans, meanwhile, continued hyping the Commanders #5. While some thanked Jayden for making Washington natives hopeful of NFL success once again, others simply called him the best QB.

A small majority interestingly praised the QB for his song choice. If one had to make an educated guess, they most likely were NBA YoungBoy’s fans.

Jayden selected that part of the song for his post where the rapper raps about being capable of doing magic — something Jayden Daniels has been doing consistently this season.

“Out the blue I do some magic like I be Houdini” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Incidentally, an hour before Jayden took to Instagram, Jayden’s mother, Regina, had already laid the groundwork for his hype train. The sports agent posted a photo of herself from Ford Field, where she is seen making a facial expression that communicates sheer delight.

Regina elaborated on the photo in the caption, noting that this is the face you make when your team unexpectedly starts winning against a stronger foe. She ended the caption by asking fans to never count her son out.

“Face when your team wasn’t supposed to Win and they did! Don’t count #5 out!”

There is no bigger sign of success than seeing your competition become your fans. Daniels and his Commanders will face the Eagles on the road this Sunday for the NFC Championship bout.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these