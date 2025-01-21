Drake Maye Had Just One Word for Jayden Daniels as the Rookie QB Leads Commanders to NFC Championship

Before the season began, many had earmarked Caleb Williams as the rookie QB with the most potential. But Jayden Daniels flipped the script by doing what the No. 1 overall pick’s dream season would look like—leading the Washington Commanders to a historic NFC Championship appearance after 33 years. The LSU alum’s rise to the top has been truly one of a kind, winning over a lot of critics and fans, including fellow rookie QB Drake Maye.

A day after Daniels led the Commanders to an upset win over the top-seeded Detroit Lions (45-31) in the Divisional Round, the rookie QB took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures capturing his best moments from the gameday. Though Daniels didn’t add a caption to the collection of photos, he detailed the post with the song — Solar Eclipse by rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayden Daniels (@thatkidjayden)

Unsurprisingly, Drake Maye endorsed the post and let the world know that Jayden is one of a kind. “Different,” commented the Patriots QB, along with a fire emoji.

Jayden’s mother, Regina Jackson, also chimed in by hyping up her son. “That boy good,” wrote the sports agent.

Drake Maye and Momma Regina Jackson react under Jayden Daniels’ latest IG post. pic.twitter.com/bIQwHh3dJA — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) January 21, 2025

The majority of the fans, meanwhile, continued hyping the Commanders #5. While some thanked Jayden for making Washington natives hopeful of NFL success once again, others simply called him the best QB.

Jayden Daniels fans can’t stop hyping him up on his latest IG post!!! pic.twitter.com/0BouqXt0LS — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) January 21, 2025

A small majority interestingly praised the QB for his song choice. If one had to make an educated guess, they most likely were NBA YoungBoy’s fans.

NBA YoungBoy fans love the fact that Jayden Daniels used their idolo’s song in his latest IG post. pic.twitter.com/9XxklFxXty — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) January 21, 2025

Jayden selected that part of the song for his post where the rapper raps about being capable of doing magic — something Jayden Daniels has been doing consistently this season.

“Out the blue I do some magic like I be Houdini” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Incidentally, an hour before Jayden took to Instagram, Jayden’s mother, Regina, had already laid the groundwork for his hype train. The sports agent posted a photo of herself from Ford Field, where she is seen making a facial expression that communicates sheer delight.

Regina elaborated on the photo in the caption, noting that this is the face you make when your team unexpectedly starts winning against a stronger foe. She ended the caption by asking fans to never count her son out.

“Face when your team wasn’t supposed to Win and they did! Don’t count #5 out!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MzRegina Jackson (@_mz_jackson)

There is no bigger sign of success than seeing your competition become your fans. Daniels and his Commanders will face the Eagles on the road this Sunday for the NFC Championship bout.