“Jayden Daniels Makes You Believe”: Washington Veteran RGIII Gets Fired Up After the Commanders Beat the Lions

The last time the Washington Commanders made it to the NFC Championship game was in 1991. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has ended that long drought this season, despite coming into the league with little to no expectation of making a splash. However, some, like former Commanders QB RGIII, always believed Daniels was the right guy for the job and had the drive to become the face of a franchise that underwent many positive changes.

After Jayden & Co. pulled off an upset against the Lions [45-31], Griffin posted a video on “X” where he was seen hyping up the Commanders faithful while running on the street in pitch-black darkness.

In the caption of the video, Griffin wrote that the Commanders are the most in-form team in the NFL right now. Add to this Daniels’ unreal performances, and RGIII argued that the team has what it takes to win the Super Bowl this season.

“The Washington Commanders just beat the best team in the NFC. Jayden Daniels makes you believe they have what it takes to win a Super Bowl THIS YEAR. Hottest team in the NFL right now.”

Before last year’s NFL Draft, RGIII had famously claimed that Washington was the best landing spot for a rookie. Many didn’t take it seriously back then, citing the QB’s bias. So, in his video following the Commanders’ NFC title game berth, Griffin naturally had a “told you so” moment.

The former NFL star also revealed that he could see “the culture shift” in Washington after witnessing a complete overhaul in the organizational structure, including a new owner, head coach, and overall team. Griffin saw promise in the QB’s development as well, as the new management did things like, retaining veterans to alleviate pressure on the rookie was a smart move.

“Guess what? We saw it all coming… New ownership, new Head Coach, new GM, new Offensive Coordinator. Yeah, that’s right. They created an environment for him to grow and lead a safe one. No dark cloud… I knew I could see the culture shift. I could see them bringing in new leadership, having the veterans on the team to help a young rookie quarterback grow…”

Before the season began, no one saw Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders getting an NFC Championship berth. Even after being stellar all regular season, not many gave the Commanders a chance against top-seeded Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

But as things stand, boy wonder Jayden Daniels has nearly swept apart the entirety of the NFC in his rookie season. Considering that the Commanders finished last season with just four wins, Daniels has undeniably been the one to change Washington’s fortunes. Therefore, credit must go to the Commanders’ management for Daniels’ development.

So, will this Washington juggernaut go all the way and win the Super Bowl this year? As history tells us, the team that shows up on game day often wins in the playoffs. So, no one can say for sure. But to be fair, the Commanders, alongside the Ravens, look the hungriest of the lot. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are motivated by the chance for a three-peat, with fortunes consistently in their favor.

Objectively, it’s hard to pick a clear favorite among the three. But since offense wins games and defense wins championships, using that metric, it seems the Chiefs are on track for a three-peat.

However, it could all change if the Commanders are thwarted by the Eagles, a team that has been on a generational run and looks locked in to seek revenge for their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two seasons ago.