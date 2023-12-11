“Drew Wants Him in New Orleans”: Fans React After Drew Brees Shares Special Message for Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels

The Heisman Trophy is one of the most coveted awards in college football. This year, LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels clinched the prestigious trophy. While it stands as a testament to his brilliance in the sport, the youngster was praised by the legendary Drew Brees.

The former Saints QB couldn’t help but share his excitement over Daniels’ achievement. He took to social media to extend his congratulations to the winner, Jayden Daniels, for adding this feather to his cap.

Brees posted a picture of Jayden with a heartwarming message in the caption. He specifically appealed to Daniels to ‘stay true’ to himself as the young quarterback navigates his future in the sport. The caption read,

“Jayden! Man – what an accomplishment. Congrats on being a Heisman finalist tonight. Stay true to yourself and sky’s the limit! Congrats from your Walk-On’s family!”

One of the highlights of the post was Drew Brees referring to himself as the ‘Walk-on’s family’ for Jayden Daniels. Interestingly, the Heisman winner and the former NFL star share a commonality in being part of the Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux. Brees is the co-owner and partner of the family-friendly restaurant space, and Daniels belongs to the brand’s family of athletes.

Fans Predict Orleans Induction for Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels

The message by the legendary QB Brees clearly expressed how impressed he was with Daniels. However, the enthusiastic response from fans hinted at a potential hidden agenda behind Brees’ message. Speculations arose among the supporters that the Saints legend might be hinting at his desire to see Jayden Daniels join the New Orleans Saints squad.

One fan set his expectations out in the comment section, writing, “ Jayden is a Saint confirmed“. Another one mentioned the Orleans GM Mickey Loomis, writing, “Tell Mickey to draft him!”. More fans wrote ”future saint” and “future saint drew” in their comments. Yet another one requested the Orleans to draft Jayden Daniels, commenting, “@saints the man has spoken. Draft him”.

Jayden Daniels earned appreciation from many notable personalities following his big win. One of them was the LSU HC Brian Kelly, who called him the ‘best player in the country’ in a post via X.

The Heisman winner arrived in Baton Rouge two years ago. He transitioned to the LSU Tigers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, finally stepping on the national stage in 2022. His numbers since his arrival at LSU have been impressive.

As a first-year QB, Daniels amassed 2,913 passing yards. However, shattering his previous records, Daniels threw 3,812 passing yards in 2023. Not only this, but he accumulated 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores. The upturned fortunes and the amazing performance this season helped him win the Heisman, along with praise, from some of the most coveted names in football history.