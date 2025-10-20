“Dudes Hugging Their Girls…”: Shedeur Sanders Assigns Role to Vlogger Amid Dillon Gabriel’s Struggles

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ rookie NFL season hasn’t gone the way he envisioned. From his shocking draft slide to backing up the likes of Joe Flacco and Dillion Gabriel, some might say that things couldn’t have gone any worse for the Colorado product. But even with all the setbacks, it’s commendable how Sanders has managed to keep his composure and his humor intact.

Advertisement

An example of this was seen on Sunday, before the Browns’ dominant 31-6 win over the Miami Dolphins. The rookie QB was smiling and joking on the sidelines at Huntington Bank Field when he spotted a familiar face in the sidelines, Colorado’s own Darius Sanders, the popular vlogger who documented much of Shedeur’s college journey under Coach Prime.

Without hesitation, the Browns star ran over, exchanged pleasantries, and cracked a grin. “You are a distraction, bro,” he told Darius, half-joking, half-serious, as the two laughed. But the real viral moment came moments later when Shedeur jogged back toward Darius with a mischievous smile.

“You know how them dudes be hugging their girls before they go in?” Shedeur quipped. “You’ve got to be that for me.”

“I got you,” Darius replied, laughing.

The brief exchange, caught on Well Off Media’s vlog, is a reminder of what made Shedeur such a magnetic figure in college, the perfect mix of confidence, humor, and calmness, even when the spotlight dims. No wonder he was so loved back in Boulder.

That said, it’s also worth noting that none of the Sanders family was in attendance for his first game as a QB2. Not his brothers, and not even Deion Sanders, who had a hilariously blunt reason for skipping his son’s appearances so far.

“He (Shedeur) was like, ‘When you coming to the game? And I was like, when you play. I’m not gonna come out here and look at you sit. If you play, I’m coming,” Coach Prime recalled on a podcast with Derek and David Carr.

Well, as things stand, it seems likely that Coach Prime’s arrival at Huntington is a matter of weeks. Dillon Gabriel’s performances continue to draw criticism, even in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, where the third-round QB threw for just 116 yards on 13-of-18 passing, failing to record a single touchdown.

The Browns’ defense and run game, led by Quinshon Judkins’ three rushing TDs, carried the load, while Gabriel was visibly out of rhythm and was nearly intercepted multiple times.

Dillon Gabriel’s stats in his first NFL win pic.twitter.com/2oExw9GkE0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 19, 2025

This is a league where the only currency of value is a win, so it’s fair to assume that Gabriel won’t see the bench next week. Even still, signs from the Browns camp regarding Shedeur Sanders’ QB1 prospects have been promising.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Shedeur has quietly impressed the coaching staff behind the scenes, arriving early for quarterback sessions with Kevin Stefanski and earning praise from teammates like Myles Garrett for his preparation and poise. “They’re confident he’ll be ready when his time comes,” Cabot reported earlier this month.

And while that moment hasn’t come yet, Sunday’s playful interaction between Shedeur and Darius showed one thing clearly: the young quarterback hasn’t lost his spark. He’s still the same kid who commands the camera, carries himself with self-belief, and keeps the energy light even in uncertain times.