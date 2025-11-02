Wife Kelly Celebrates Matthew Stafford’s Old Friend Clayton Kershaw on Winning the World Series in His Last MLB Season

Time crunch? Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

There were plenty of tears, the happy kind, in Los Angeles today… as the Dodgers pulled off the rare feat of going back-to-back in the World Series. But those tears hit a little harder because longtime ace Clayton Kershaw threw his final pitch in Dodger blue after 18 incredible seasons.

Advertisement

At 37, Kershaw couldn’t have scripted a better farewell to his MLB career, though plenty of fans would love to see him stick around a little longer. With all those strikeouts, three World Series titles, and countless memories (good and bad), we wouldn’t blame those fans either.

Still, it’s time for the lefty legend to hang up his spikes. Tributes have naturally been pouring in from all corners of the sports world, including from LA’s own Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Kelly recently shared a few photos from the championship celebration, including a “Thank you Clayton” post filled with a slew of heart emojis, showing love to her husband’s longtime friend.

Wholesome : Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Staffors, sends love to Clayton Kershaw, who just announced his rerirement on the back off a World Series win. pic.twitter.com/KK5k2tHQWe — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) November 2, 2025

That’s right, Matthew and Clayton are childhood friends who grew up together in Dallas. They even graduated from the same Highland Park High School, where Matthew was the varsity quarterback and Clayton played center. Although, of course, Clayton felt more at home on the mound than on the gridiron.

While Matthew was drafted by Detroit, he eventually made his way to LA in 2021, reuniting with his old friend. He’s been frequently spotted at a Dodgers game, including at one before the Rams’ Week 3 matchup against the Eagles on the road. And you have to admit, the resemblance between the two is pretty uncanny, right?

That said, Kelly also shared a video of Clayton celebrating the win with his wife, Ellen, and their two kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

One has to imagine what it must feel like riding off into the sunset with a happy family and three championships on his back. Chills!