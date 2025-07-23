Dylan Raiola Says His Relationship With Patrick Mahomes is Like Kobe Bryant’s Bond With Michael Jordan

Ever since he first burst onto the scene at Nebraska, Dylan Raiola’s not-so-subtle resemblance to the NFL’s most premier quarterback today, Patrick Mahomes, was more than enough to catch the attention of fans. Memes and comments on social media helped to boost Raiola’s notoriety, but according to the Georgia native, he’s simply paying homage to his favorite quarterback while drawing inspiration from it as well.

Former NFL quarterback and current CBS broadcaster, Danny Kannell, asked Raiola if there was any concern about the expectations and comparisons that have and will continue to come now that he’s hitched his wagon to the biggest star in football today. After suggesting that the added pressure doesn’t bother him, the 20-year-old sophomore referenced basketball’s greatest legends to help explain his feelings towards Mahomes.

“I’m not comparing myself to Kobe or anything, but like Kobe did to Mike, that’s kind of what it is for me to Patrick. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now, if not the best. Just for me to have someone to be able to look up to… I can’t control that god made me look like this and play the same sports.”

After a clip of Raiola mimicking Mahomes’ gameday routine and wear began to go viral, the Chiefs’ primary signal caller couldn’t help but to smile before ultimately suggesting that it’s more than “cool” with him. “I was that guy,” the three-time Super Bowl champion recalled. “I loved Alex Rodriguez, played short stop, and would try to make plays just like him.”

According to Mahomes, that fandom as a young athlete is part of what sports is all about, it’s just a little tough to accept that he’s now old enough to be one that kids look up to.

“It helped me become the athlete that I am. It’s just telling me that I’m getting a little old… You have these guys that are coming up and doing some of the side arm stuff and everything like that. But I know Dillon, I trained with him in the offseason. He’s a great kid.”

Despite Raiola’s striking resemblance, Mahomes made sure to clarify to the press that the Nebraska signal caller is in fact a “great football” who’s “going to make his own stamp on the game.”

Dylan Raiola Gives His Mt. Rushmore of Quarterbacks

Kannell’s co-host, Chip Patterson, made sure to get the young signal caller’s opinion on the current state of today’s game as well. After clarifying that they needed to be currently active, the CBS Sports analyst asked for Raiola to list his ‘Mt. Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks.’

Surely you know who’s name he listed first.

“Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. He’s Uncle Matthew to me, I grew up with him. I think Joe Burrow is one of the fastest processing quarterbacks in the league… Josh Allen is just a freak of nature when it comes to making plays.”

That’s certainly not a bad batch of role models for an aspiring passer, but Raiola will need to study their games a bit more closely should he hope to shave down his interception total in year two. Thankfully, he has the benefit of both time and a connection to a future NFL Hall of Famer working in his favor.