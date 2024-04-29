“I Got No Sympathy”: Skip Bayless & Keyshawn Johnson Refuse to Side With ‘Confused’ Kirk Cousins

Many eyebrows were raised when the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. with their 8th overall pick, only a month after splurging big in free agency by giving Kirk Cousins a mammoth 4-year, $180 million contract. Atlanta feels having two good QBs is a good problem to have, which, at the same time, is also future-proof. However, the decision took the former Vikings shot-caller by surprise.

Kirk’s agent stated that the former was left ‘confused’ by the organization’s sudden move. Squandering away a valuable pick on a QB when they already boasted one on the roster probably just didn’t make sense to them. However, Skip Bayless and Keshawn Johnson don’t agree with Cousins on this one and are indifferent towards his plight.

While breaking down the acquisition of Penix Jr. on the recent episode of Undisputed, Skip asserted that he has “no sympathy for Cousins,” who will be getting a $100 million guaranteed payout from his franchise. “Kirk Cousins’ agent said last night that Kirk was a bit confused by this pick; I got no sympathy, I’m sorry. You just got your $100 million guaranteed (contract),” said Bayless.

On the other hand, Johnson argued that Cousins is not in the league of Aikman, Favre, Montana, etc., who all had to accept the situation when their clubs drafted shot-callers in advance to replace or succeed them. Moreover, those QBs had all won Super Bowls and were still performing admirably well.

Cousins should get a grip on the reality that his contract is essentially a two-year deal, by the end of which he will be paid handsomely. He simply doesn’t deserve any favors or assurances from the Falcons. If they want to bring in a QB to increase the competition, they have the right to do so without even informing him.

Bringing in rookie QBs for the future is part of the NFL business, and that’s always been the case. However, we have seen rookies take over within their first season if the vet fails to perform or gets injured. This is what happened in Dallas in 2016.

Michael Irvin Compares Penix Jr. to Dak Prescott

There is a belief that the Falcons will grant Kirk Cousins only a two-year window, allowing time for Penix to learn the system before assuming the reins. However, Michael Irvin feels the moment that former Huskies QB takes over could come sooner if Cousins fails to take the franchise to great heights, despite all the great weapons around him. He feels this could be a situation similar to what happened in Dallas with Romo and Prescott.

Dak was drafted in 2016 by the Cowboys as a future for the franchise. But when Romo got injured during the pre-season, and with backup QB Kellen Moore also out, Prescott was named a starter ahead of Jameill Showers. He went on to throw for 3,667 yards, and Dallas finished the season 13-3, earning him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He and the Cowboys haven’t looked back since.

The NFL is a business, and while the players might feel hard-pressed when the organization makes decisions that could affect them; they barely have any power to make a change. The Falcons did just that. They planned so they wouldn’t be left in the lurch like when Matt Ryan departed.

By maintaining continuity in their rebuilding process, which was initiated two seasons ago, they’re prioritizing competitiveness, and bringing in another top-class talent will do just that. Given Cousins’ injury history and lack of success in the postseason, this feels like a great move for all parties involved.