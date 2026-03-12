“You Want Your QB to Be Like Matthew Stafford”: Skip Bayless Dishes on Dak Prescott Splitting From Sarah Jane Ramos

The sudden split between Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, created a swirl of speculation across both sports and celebrity circles. But while rumors about alleged DMs and wedding drama continue to circulate, Skip Bayless took a different approach to the story, turning it into a broader conversation about quarterbacks, relationships, and why stability off the field still matters.

Prescott and Ramos reportedly called off their Lake Como wedding just weeks before the ceremony despite having seemingly celebrated a joint bachelor-bachelorette trip in the Bahamas. Online speculation quickly filled the vacuum, but Bayless cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

According to what he had seen reported, the breakup may not have involved the kind of explosive argument many assumed.

“I read they had no problem. There was no big blowout and nothing happened,” Bayless said. “They just both decided it wasn’t going to work. But they’re going to co-parent.”

Prescott and Ramos share two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose (2), and Aurora Rayne (9 months).

While the conversation began as relationship gossip, Bayless eventually tied it back to a larger point about franchise quarterbacks. In his view, teams ideally want their signal-caller to project stability off the field — something he believes is exemplified by Matthew Stafford.

“Theoretically, you want your quarterback to be like Matthew Stafford,” Bayless said.

He recalled seeing the Los Angeles Rams star during Super Bowl week, celebrating with his daughters.

He recalled watching Stafford celebrate with his family during Super Bowl week while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. “They’ve got the four girls, and he took them up on the stage,” Bayless said. “They all had matching long dresses on. It was very cute.”

The couple first went public with their relationship in September 2023 and got engaged in October 2024. Their upcoming April wedding in Lake Como had already been planned before the sudden cancellation earlier this month.

Although speculation about possible reasons has circulated online, including reports about alleged social-media messages to other women, neither Prescott nor Ramos has publicly confirmed those claims. For now, both sides appear focused on their daughters while asking for privacy as they navigate the split.

Bayless’s wife, Ernestine Sclafani, however, believes that the couple will be back together soon enough.

“I think they’ll get back together,” Ernestine said. “I can’t promise that, but I have a feeling they’ll be back together.”

She even suggested the reunion could come sooner rather than later. “I’m telling you, by football time they’ll be back together and they’ll be married. That’s my prediction.” Bayless and his wife clearly aren’t convinced the story is over yet. As he put it, “For the sake of those two very young girls, I hope they get back together.”