Cam Newton Says Tyreek Hill is “Overreacting” as Dolphins WR Hints He’s Leaving Miami

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Los Angeles Chargers with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Over the past couple of days, the seemingly choppy waters surrounding Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins have calmed down. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Hill did not request a trade in a recent meeting. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, claimed Hill is “committed” to Miami on Thursday’s episode of ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

Advertisement

Most analysts anticipated Hill walking back his apparent trade request once the dust had settled on his underwhelming season. Cam Newton discussed Hill’s postgame comments on the latest edition of his 4th&1 podcast. Newton, like Michael Irvin earlier in the week, believes Hill got caught up in the moment.

“[He was] emotional… this is the point that I wanna make. Is Tyreek Hill overreacting? Yes. Is he in a good situation? Yes. But the competitor sometimes get greater than the reality.”

After the Dolphins were officially out of playoff contention, Hill seemed distraught as he talked to the reporters about not making it to the playoffs for the first time in his career:

“This is the first time I haven’t been in the playoffs man. I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family. If that’s here or wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself dawg. I’m opening the door bro. I’m out.”

Hill also failed to reach 1000 yards this season — another blow to his already mediocre season. Newton attributed these shortcomings to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sitting out six games due to injury.

“[Hill’s] competitive nature says, ‘I have a standard of play. I have a standard for myself and my organization and my team that hasn’t been met this year’… Tyreek, bro, your quarterback situation was in question this year. That has a lot to do with it. And you can’t do too much of nothing without a trigger man.”

At the same time, Newton expressed caution about things improving for Hill and the Dolphins in 2025.

“There’s still a cause for concern” in Miami

Miami eked out victories over the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns without Tagovailoa in 2024. The Dolphins opposed quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in those matchups. They lost the other four contests he was inactive for, though, which came against higher-level signal-callers.

Tagovailo’s checkered injury history – he has three confirmed concussions since 2022 – puts Miami at greater risk of succumbing to the same issues in the future that doomed them this year. That fact, and Tagovailoa’s own weaknesses as a passer, have Newton worried for the Dolphins’ outlook.

“I think the verdict’s out with Tua Tagovailoa and his arm strength… these guys want the f*cking ball, and it’s your job as a quarterback or the play caller, Mike McDaniel, to get these guys the ball. So, is he overreacting? Yes. But there’s still a cause for concern of how he is part of getting him the ball.”

Barring another change of tune, Hill will suit up in Miami again next season. However, if the Dolphins cannot navigate their way back to the postseason, it’s likely he’ll resume his fight to get out of town ahead of the 2026 campaign.