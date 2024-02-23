In the heart of Eagles country, Kylie Kelce’s allegiance to her hometown team shines as a beacon of loyalty and passion. Recently, she made headlines not for the attire she donned, but for the jersey she decidedly did not wear, sparking conversations about fidelity to one’s team in the realm of sports.

Advertisement

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, two NFL titans, vied for supremacy, Kylie’s stance on team loyalty became a focal point, especially since it involved her husband, Jason Kelce, and his brother, Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. While she showed up to the Super Bowl to support her brother-in-law in the Chiefs’ red, she refrained from wearing official Chiefs merch, instead opting for the red of the Cincinnati Bearcats and a New Heights t-shirt under.

Kylie, showing her unwavering support, confessed her dedication to the Eagles. Kylie’s resolve was tested during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run, a time when familial ties could have swayed her to sport Kansas City’s colors. In the KELCE documentary on Prime Video, Kylie revealed,

Advertisement

“To be clear, I am like an Eagles fan to the extent that if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear Kelce. I would not wear another team’s stuff.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLFilms/status/1760013951658799212?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

She also recounted a dilemma when Travis was in the playoffs but the Eagles weren’t, highlighting her struggle at a Kansas City game. Despite her desire to support her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, the idea of wearing Chiefs gear was met with reluctance. “Do I have to?” she recalled wondering, underscoring the internal conflict between family loyalty and team allegiance.

Yet, even in the face of this dilemma, Kylie’s priorities are clear. While she wholeheartedly wishes for Travis’s success on the field, her allegiance to the Eagles is unshakeable. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has publicly expressed his understanding and respect for Kylie’s stance. “I respect it, Ky,” he commented, acknowledging the depth of her support through her mere presence at the games. “I appreciate you even wearing red. You know, you could’ve worn something neutral and just showed your support. You showing up was enough for me.” Travis stated in an episode of New Heights.

Kylie’s Deep Philadelphia Roots

Born and raised in the Main Line suburb of Narberth, Kylie’s roots in Eagles Country go deep, painting a picture of a lifelong commitment to her team that is both personal and profound. While her husband, Jason Kelce, has become an iconic figure within the city as the “King of Philly,” it’s important to note that his ties to Philadelphia were cultivated over time.

Advertisement

Originally from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Jason’s journey to Philadelphia began in 2011, when he was drafted by the Eagles. Over the past twelve seasons, he has embedded himself in the fabric of the city, earning love and respect through his dedication on and off the field. But for Kylie, the Eagles’ connection was not a choice but a birthright.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1756797535761678383?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Growing up in Eagles Country, Kylie’s childhood was steeped in the green and white of the Eagles. Her college years at Cabrini University in Wayne, Pennsylvania, only solidified her bond with the area. Graduating with a major in communications, Kylie’s life has been intertwined with the Eagles through every significant milestone, supported by Jason and a close-knit community that shares her passion.

Jason Kelce humorously remarked after the birth of their first child, highlighting the support system surrounding them, “She’s from the area. Both of her parents are here, my parents came in, and she has a lot of friends, and family members. She’s not alone by any stretch of the imagination.”

Kylie’s decision to eschew Chiefs gear in favor of a Cincinnati Bearcats pullover, a nod to Travis’s alma mater, cleverly navigates her support for the family while maintaining her allegiance to the Eagles.