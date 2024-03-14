Eagles Guard Landon Dickerson Impresses Fans With His New Purchase After Signing an $84 Million Extension

Ever since Landon Dickerson was picked 37th overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, the offensive lineman has been a revelation. Since debuting, he has been a two-time Pro Bowler in his first three seasons. His potential for excellence is sky-high based on these exploits. With age on his side and Jason Kelce’s retirement, the Eagles on Monday decided to secure him for the future.

They thus signed a lucrative four-year contract extension of $84 million with Dickerson making him one of the highest-paid Offensive Lineman in the league. Post the announcement, Dickerson was quipped about his newfound riches. Journalists at the presser asked his plans with the money and Dickerson cheekily replied that he won’t do anything insane as he has a financial advisor to help him out. He, however, did say that he would buy a lawnmower with zero turns. The OL’s humble wish drew laughs from the presser.

“I have a financial advisor for a reason…I don’t know, I may go get a new lawnmower. It’s something I’ve been looking into.”

But little did they know that Dickerson was serious. Earlier today, amidst the ‘lawnmower wish’ trending on the internet, Dickerson posted an aerial view of his house with his lawn perfectly in stripes. He captioned the Instagram story by telling the NFL world that he wasn’t joking about the lawnmower as he takes great pride in his stripes. “Yall thought I was playing about the lawn. I take pride in my stripes,” posted Dickerson.

The Eagles Guard’s Instagram story instantly gained traction on the Internet with fans thoroughly impressed by his purchase. Clearly, he put that money to good use.

NFL Fans in Awe of Landon Dickerson’s Perfect Lawn Stripes

The first reaction to Dickerson’s Instagram Story was simply awe. NFL fans were amazed by Dickerson’s precision in creating perfectly symmetrical stripes. They hence took to “X” to let their thoughts be known.

Fellow Lawn mower enthusiasts soon came to Landon’s aid by educating fellow fans on how fun it is to ride a lawnmower. They also appreciated Dickerson’s skills in mowing.

While the Eagles fans were amazed by Landon’s garden, they couldn’t stop wondering if Dickerson would take up Jason Kelce’s role next season. Luckily, Dickerson had an answer for that in the presser. Dickerson first made it clear that it is the coaches who decide if he moves to the center or not. He however opined that the Eagles have a lot of players capable of playing in the center. He believed that the best five players should play no matter what position. Dickerson later corrected himself by saying the best three as according to him, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata have to play no matter what.

Safe to say, the Eagles have a positive headache in selecting the players to fill Jason Kelce’s void. It will be interesting to see how the Eagles line up this summer.