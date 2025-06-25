Jalen Hurts Follows Lamar Jackson’s Path as Eagles QB Writes “Better Than a Touchdown” For Children

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in the headlines yesterday, as it was announced that he would be dropping a children’s book on March 10, 2026.

Hurts’ book titled, “Better Than a Touchdown,” which is illustrated by Nneka Myers, aims to be a story about empowerment, friendship and teamwork. The book is available for pre-order. The book will be 40 pages and will be sold at $19.99.

Keep It Cool Initiative, which raised money and installed air conditioning units to schools around Philadelphia. Hurts has launched other initiatives such as the “Carry the Difference,” and “1 Mission,” projects that have supported youth programs and schools across the city.

Hurts becomes the latest NFL player and quarterback to write a book. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Laamr Jackson wrote a book three years ago, titled, “I Dream, You Dream, Let Us Dream,” which is a story encouraging kids to never give up on their dreams. Hurts also runs the “Jalen Hurts Foundation,” which strengthens communities by servicing and advancing the youth.

Shortly after Jackson released his book, he visited the Mount Royal Elementary/Middle School and went viral for reading his book in front of a class. Once Hurts’ book is released, he will very likely do something similar to what Jackson did, as Hurts has proven to be a community man on multiple occasions.

While Hurts and Jackson have become two recent NFL players to write children’s books, it’s been a common thing in the NFL throughout the years, as many NFL athletes look to inspire and encourage the youth in a positive way. One way in doing so is through creative, but inspiring stories that also have pictures illustrated that children enjoy.

Other children’s books that were written by NFL players include Russell Wilson and his wife/singer Ciara wrote a book called, “Why Not You?” which is a book that recognizes each individual as unique. Former NFL MVP and Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander wrote a book that helped inspire children through pictures titled, “Alexander the Great.”

Former linebacker Stephen Tullock wrote a book titled, “The Little Linebacker,” a book about determination. Perhaps one former NFL player that got very involved in writing children’s books was former tight end Martellus Bennett. He released his first children’s book in 2016, titled, “Hey A.J. It’s Saturday, through his agency, The Imagination Agency.”

Bennett then went on to write Hey A.J., It’s Bedtime, Dear Black Boy, There’s a Unicorn in My Backyard, and Eli Wonders. Who do you think will become the next NFL player to write a children’s book?