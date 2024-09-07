“Eagles Need Jason Kelce to Come Out of Retirement”: Robert Griffin III And Fans Make Bold Demand Amid Packers Clash

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 22 Dolphins at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231022009

In the NFL’s first game in Latin America, where the Eagles are facing the Packers, there were visible struggles on Philadelphia’s part. In a challenging first quarter, the team trailed 6-0.

On a critical third down, Jalen Hurts threw an interception, and adding to the team’s woes was a fumbled snap by Cam Jurgens, who was shifted from right guard to replace the retired, Jason Kelce at center.

As the Philadelphia Eagles evidently dragged themselves without their veteran center, former Denver Broncos QB, Rober Griffin III vented out his frustration on X and made a plea, writing:

“Eagles need Jason Kelce to come out of retirement already.”

NFL fans could also feel the absence of Kelce, who is missing from the Eagles for the first time since 2010–the year he made his debut in the league.

One fan urged him to comeback while another hailed him as the GOAT.

The Eagles really miss Kelce out there. Come back, Jason! — Dexsport Web3 Betting (@Dexsport_io) September 7, 2024

Jason Kelce is The GOAT — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) September 7, 2024

A third fan pointed out how the Eagles’ offense looks bland without his beloved presence:

Badly. Offense is nothing without him — Katie ❤️ | Top 0.79% | Free OF (@thaofficialkat) September 7, 2024

Meanwhile, a different fan lamented how the effect of Kelce’s absence is not just hampering the Eagles’ performance but also their fantasy football outcomes.

Great, my fantasy team is f*cked already — NFT Erik (@0xE2G) September 7, 2024

In the last two bygone decades, the Philadelphia Eagles have weathered many ups and downs, which includes winning their first Super Bowl in 2018. Key to their stability was former center, Jason Kelce and former defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox–all thanks to their leadership and consistent play.

Now that they both retired in 2024, the team is evidently facing a challenge. Their retirement has left an emptiness in Philadelphia and it could very well test the Eagles’ cohesion and resilience of the past.

However, for all those who miss Kelce, he is still closely connected to the team. On an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, the 36-year-old shared that he frequently visits the Eagles’ facilities to continue the good rapport with the franchise, despite the fact that he’s no longer on the team’s payroll.