Eagles TE Dallas Goedert and Girlfriend Aria Amuse Fans With Their Halloween Costume; Few Left Worried About Hamstring Injury

Suresh Menon
Published

Dallas Goedert and Aria Meyer

Dallas Goedert (left) and Aria Meyer (right)
Credit – Instagram @howthehellaria

It’s Halloween weekend, which means most of our NFL stars are at home dressed up as spooky as possible. Philadelphia Eagles star TE Dallas Goedert’s outfit, however, was scary enough to send shivers down the spine of the entire Eagles fanbase.

Since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6, Goedert hasn’t made it back to the field yet. However, his injury wasn’t enough of a deterrent to prevent him from lifting his girlfriend, Aria Meyer, as part of their Halloween costume.

The couple’s costume featured Goedart wearing a baby satchel with Aria inside the carrier. While carrying an infant in a satchel is easy, replacing the tiny human with a full-grown adult is a different ball game — especially when your hamstrings aren’t in the best shape.

So, when the video of Goedert and his girlfriend’s outfit showcase surfaced online, Eagles fans flocked to social media to express concern about the TE’s recovery.

Some, on the other hand, urged the concerned fans to chill out, confident that an elite athlete like Goedert could handle the weight of his girlfriend, even when mildly injured. “Let the players live,” was their sentiment.

That said, a sizeable portion of netizens also wondered what the meaning behind this outfit was.

Is Dallas Goedert’s Halloween outfit inspired by ‘The Hangover’ movie?

While there were some wholesome theories that having his girlfriend in a baby satchel was a cute way for Goedert to call Aria his baby girl, by far the most widely accepted theory is that the costume is inspired by the movie ‘The Hangover.’

One of the iconic scenes from the first movie of the series sees Zach Galifianakis’s character, Alan, ending up with a baby in a satchel.

While the couple hasn’t confirmed their inspiration, if one observes closely, Goedert seems to be replicating the same torn t-shirt look with shades and a beard that Alan wore in the movie. Aria can also be seen rocking a pair of chunky sunglasses, similar to those worn by the baby.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

