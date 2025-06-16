James Jones Claims the Eagles’ Biggest Threat Sits in NFC West

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) and his team huddle up for a play against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles looked unstoppable at the start of the 2023 season — and again during the latter part of their 2024 campaign. They capped it off by winning the Super Bowl in February this year. That marked the second title in franchise history and their second appearance in the big game over the last five seasons.

The addition of Saquon Barkley last year gave their offense a major boost, and with another strong coaching performance from Nick Sirianni, the Eagles managed to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs, who were eyeing a historic three-peat. Now, aiming to run it back, the Eagles kicked off their offseason by locking in two of their key pieces. Both running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun secured new deals.

They also brought in reinforcements, adding running back AJ Dillon, linebacker Josh Uche, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, and wide receiver Terrace Marshall. On top of that, they extended offensive linemen Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson. Once again, the Eagles look like a juggernaut — but James Jones thinks he knows who might be able to do the unthinkable.

Speaking on The Facility, the former NFL wide receiver and the crew discussed the Eagles’ biggest threat to their NFC crown. Some might assume it would be a division rival, like the Washington Commanders or perhaps the Dallas Cowboys, or even an NFC North contender such as the Detroit Lions. But Jones says it’s the Los Angeles Rams.

“On paper right now, I think they are,” Jones answered on the Facility. “They [the Rams] have one of the better quarterbacks in the NFC. You have a great offensive line, and Sean McVay with coaching.”

“You add Davante Adams with Puka Nacua. I think right now, on paper, they have the best shot to stop them. If I had to pick a team to stop them in the playoffs in the NFC, I would choose the Rams right now, going into the season.”

.@89JonesNTAF is optimistic on the Rams being the Eagles’ biggest threat Do you think the Rams can stop the Eagles? pic.twitter.com/DFWuOjhOqX — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) June 16, 2025

The Rams, winners of the NFC West last season, gave the Eagles a run for their money in the NFC Divisional Round. The eventual champs escaped with a 28–22 victory in a snow-packed game that turned into a tightly contested playoff battle.

Like the Eagles, the Rams are one of the most recent teams to win a Super Bowl. Before Philadelphia’s 2025 championship, the Kansas City Chiefs had won the previous two, and the Rams claimed the title before them in 2022.

