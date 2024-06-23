Eagles TE’s “Hey Taylor” Impression of Travis Kelce Breaks the Internet

With the Tight End University in full swing, all the best tight ends from around the league have all gathered. And while they’ve been imparting a lot of good learning to budding tight ends, there has also been a lot of fun. In the middle of intense practice, different tight ends ended up making impressions of the Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce Fan (@traviskelcefan87)

While football camps are all about practice, they’re also about camaraderie. And one of the best ways the tight ends from all over the NFL have done it is by impersonating Kelce as a part of an internet trend. While a lot of the ‘Travis’ impressions were spot on, the one that really broke the internet was the one made by the Philly Eagles tight end, C.J. Uzmoh. He impersonated how Kelce would say hello to his beau. He even voiced it out and said, “Hey Taylor how you doing?”

Moreover, his wasn’t the only impression that got a lot of attention. Kelce’s Super Bowl opponent, George Kittle, and Kittle’s father also had some interesting impersonations of Kelce. George Kittle and Dallas Goedert both had the same impression saying, “Alright now,” in Kelce’s signature style. Moreover, Kittle’s father went on to have an explosive reaction the same way Kelce does when he scores a point.

There were also contemporaries like Pharoah Brown, and Lucas Krull who put out their impersonations on video. Interestingly, the tight end himself set a standard by giving the rest of the tight ends a nice frame of reference.

Other players imitating Kelce was a revered situation anyway. Historically, it is Kelce making the impressions. Like the one he dedicated to his dear friend and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce and his Patrick Mahomes’ impression

While everyone was having fun displaying their impressions of Travis Kelce, Kelce himself is great at impersonations. When he was on the Pardon My Take podcast, he was speaking about his QB to the host. While in the middle of the conversation, the host spoke about a hypothetical situation wherein Kelce would see him ten years down the line.

While speaking about how the situation would bode, Kelce went on to make an impersonation about how Mahomes would have responded. He spoke about how he’d want Mahomes to speak about how the two players as a team had a good time winning championships.

While a lot of the other tight ends were funny with their impressions, Kelce’s Mahomes impression was a masterclass by an amateur mimic. When it comes to using humor as a tool for camaraderie, Kelce has proven to be one of the best to ever do it. Fans can only wait to see what other fun things Kelce will do in the upcoming season.