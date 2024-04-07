80 Percent Vegan Tom Brady Endorses Plant-Based Protein Powder for Muscle Growth

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots former quarterback Tom Brady speaks during a halftime ceremony in his honor during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Image Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Despite playing in the NFL for over 23 seasons until his mid-40s, Tom Brady doesn’t look a day over 30. And his secret to staying this young has been revealed by the former quarterback himself quite a few times; only if you’re keeping track. This time, with an Instagram post via TB12 Sports, the 6’4″, 225-pound superstar endorsed the new TB12 Plant-Based Protein Powder. According to the makers, the powder contains amino acids, which are optimal for muscle growth and recovery. They have released a total of three flavors — chocolate, vanilla, or cookies and cream — to cater to the taste factor.

Modeling for the ad, the former Patriots man posed in front of the camera in the best shape. He, however, did not offer his fans a video message. Instead, he can be seen preparing the smoothie with a gentle smile on his face. According to TB12sports.com, the protein powder is derived from a single source: peas. The buyers can consume by mixing one level scoop (32g) of TB12 Plant-Based Protein Powder into 8 fluid ounces of water or non-dairy milk.

Interestingly, the 46-year-old Tom Brady follows an 80 percent plant-based diet, meaning he uses nutrient-dense foods. This would include fruits and vegetables rich in fiber and enzymes, as per Yahoo Sports.

Like Tom Brady, Novak Djoković and Lewis Hamilton Also Have a Plant-Based Diet Model

With the rising awareness of plant-based diets, several champion athletes have adapted to a vegan lifestyle. While Tom Brady follows a semi-vegetarian diet, seven-time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton switched to a plant-based diet in 2017, as per VeganFood&Diving. As it turns out, the former Mercedes driver decided to opt for a vegan lifestyle after watching a Netflix documentary called, ‘What is Health’.

Alongside Lewis Hamilton, tennis titan Novak Djokovic also follows a plant-based diet. A vocal supporter of animal rights, the tennis titan embraced vegan food habits for not only performance reasons but also to maintain a lifestyle that he is proud of.

“It’s more than a performance reason for me, it’s a lifestyle, it’s something I’m really proud of,” Djokovic stated, as per VegNews.com.

Alongside athletes, many Americans are also embracing this new lifestyle. As per the International Food Information Council’s 2022 Food and Health Survey, 12 percent of Americans now follow a plant-based diet.

So, the question remains: How does Tom Brady integrate fitness with his lifestyle? The football legend starts his day at 6:00 a.m., focusing on hydration, and consumes 20 ounces of water. Following his breakfast, which includes blueberries, bananas, nuts, and seeds, Tom begins his daily training session, which extends till 11 am.

What can one emulate from TB12 if he/she is a fitness enthusiast? Starting the day with 20 ounces of water, mastering the meals, and following a healthy lifestyle with more exercise and workouts are a few takeaways for a fitness enthusiast.