Ejection NFL: Bears’ Mike Pennel Jr. Penalized For Nasty Hit on Patriots Center David Andrews

Bears had a fantastic outing against the Patriots on Monday. However, Mike Pennel Jr’s nasty hit on David Andrews forced the officials to take action against him.

The New England Patriots have been one of the most consistent teams in the couple of decades. Brady’s heroics guided them to six Super Bowl titles in super quick time. However, since he left, the team hasn’t really been able to live up to the expectations.

They have been good, but a little too far from the best. After a 3-3 start this time, the New England-based franchise took on the struggling Chicago Bears on Monday Night.

The Bears got off to a magnificent start and gained a 10 point lead in the first quarter itself. Although the Patriots made a comeback in the second quarter, they were still trailing by 6 points at half-time.

Patriots fans were expecting things to get better after a good second quarter. However, they were absolutely blown away by the Bears in the second half and the contest ended 33-14 in favor of the team from Chicago.

Mike Pennel Jr. Ejected For Blindside Tackle

For New England, Bailey Zappe had a good start but he was quickly neutralized by the Bears. With 184 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, Zappe ended the day on a rather sad note.

However, the play that ended up grabbing the most attention was Bears defensive lineman Mike Pennel Jr’s nasty hit on Patriots center David Andrews.

With just 8 minutes left on the clock, Patriots QB Zappe was intercepted by Roquan Smith and during his 15-yard return, Pennel rammed into David Andrews which sent the center’s helmet flying.

Mike Pennel’s block on David Andrews that got him ejected pic.twitter.com/2TmKDpsjiP — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 25, 2022

As expected, for the blindside block, Pennel was ejected from the game. The patriots later informed that Andrews is being examined for head injury. Without a doubt, it was an extremely nasty hit for which Mike was rightfully penalized.

It would be fair to say that the Bears punctured the spirits of the Patriots. Belichick needs to take a few big steps in order to come back to winning ways. Otherwise, it will only get tougher for New England from now on.

As far as the Bears are concerned, after three consecutive losses, this win will give them the much needed confidence going further into the tournament.

