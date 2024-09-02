Elder Brother Shilo Calls Shedeur Sanders a “Dirty Player” for Poor Play Against NDSU

The Buffaloes escaped with a win on the opening night of the 2024 season, with both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter excelling from start to end. However, Shedeur hasn’t forgotten the mistakes made by the Colorado defense and his brother Shilo during the matchup, which nearly cost them the game. So, in an effort to set the record straight, the younger Sanders took a dig at his brother following their roller-coaster game.

In a post-game practice session, a brief clip of which quickly surfaced on social media, the Buffs QB joked to Shilo, “You a dirty player.” However, the safety wasn’t going to let his younger brother’s jab go unanswered, so he responded with his own remarks:

“You dirty for calling that pass play at the end of the game.”

For context, with less than 2 minutes left on the clock and the Buffs’ lead reduced to just five points, they regained possession. Shedeur could have simply run the clock down after getting a fresh set of downs. However, he threw an incomplete pass down the left sideline to Wester. The Bisons forced a punt after two straight runs and got the ball back with 30 seconds remaining and 92 yards to go.

NDSU nearly clinched the victory when their QB Cam White threw a Hail Mary toward the end zone, only to fall short by a few yards. The receiver caught the ball, but with no time remaining, the play ended there, and Colorado emerged victorious.

That’s why, when called dirty, Shedeur responded with a similar insult:

“Y’all dirty for letting them catch a Hail Mary…My fault I had faith I didn’t know they’d drive down in 30 seconds”

Shedeur and Shilo Shedeur : “You a dirty player” Shilo : “You dirty for calling that pass play at the end of the game” Shedeur : “Y’all dirty for letting them catch a Hail Mary…My fault I had faith I didn’t know they’d drive down in 30 seconds” : @DeionSandersJr pic.twitter.com/6Yy8UAMnK2 — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) September 1, 2024

Fans, however, had mixed reactions to the brothers’ playful banter. While some found it humorous, others viewed it as a potential warning sign for their upcoming game.

Fans react to Shedeur and Shilo’s antics

As soon as the clip surfaced online, the majority of impressed netizens quickly saw the incident in a positive light, noting that holding each other accountable is key to growth, with a few even suggesting it’s just brotherly banter.

Some, on the other hand, were concerned about the upcoming road matchup against Nebraska, believing the team will lose if they repeat last week’s mistakes.

Much like last season, Deion and his Colorado team started this year with a win. However, similar to last season, glaring problems were evident again. While their passing game looked great and was the highlight of the performance, their run game was lacking.

The defense, which cracked under pressure last season, failed to perform again. They gave up 449 yards on the night, including 12.2 yards per pass attempt, with both their pass and run defense equally poor. Shedeur’s performance is also unsustainable, especially against stronger defenses.

So, the defense and run game need to improve quickly, or, like last year, they will end up as the bottom dwellers of their conference.