Eli Manning One-Ups Arch Manning, Peyton Manning and Archie Manning in Collegiate Stat, Celebrates on X

Last week saw Arch Manning make one of the most impressive collegiate starting debuts, going 15-29 for 259 yards with two touchdowns. Touted by many as having the most potential in the Manning family, Arch’s performance was viewed as a testament to those claims. However, stats show that Eli Manning still holds the edge.

As per college starting debut statistics, Eli holds the record for the best-ever debut in the Manning family. In his college starting debut in 2001 with Ole Miss, he threw for a whopping 271 yards, backed by an incredible tally of 5 touchdowns.

Elder brother Peyton Manning, on the other hand, had the worst record for a Manning, as he threw for a mere 79 passing yards with no TDs scored in his starting debut in 1994.

First-generation Manning, Arch’s grandpa Archie Manning, had the third-best debut with stats of 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, and 116 passing yards. In comparison to Eli, Arch might have barely missed out on the passing yards, but as far as TDs were concerned, Eli was far superior. Arch also had the most interceptions among the Mannings in his debut.

Considering all this, Eli can certainly be crowned with the best college starting debut for a Manning. The Giants legend knew this himself and acknowledged this achievement by posting “I win” on “X”.

Fans were also happy for Eli as they took to social media to make their appreciation known for the “greatest” Manning.

Fans applaud Eli but make a case for Archie Manning as well

While fans love Eli for his greatness on the field, the Giants great also gets some extra love from Brady haters for defeating the GOAT twice in the Super Bowl. While the majority celebrated Eli’s win, Brady haters once again thanked him for his performances in the big game.

Thank you beating that system QB twice in the Super Bowl, we will never forget your great service, Eli — Julian (@julians_world) September 23, 2024

One fan also pointed out that Archie Manning throwing 116 yards in an era with minimal protective gear was quite impressive.

In your dad’s defense, 116 yards without a helmet is pretty impressive. — Eric Lister (@ericlister) September 23, 2024

Others, meanwhile, hyped Eli’s achievements while also taking a swipe at his elder brother Peyton Manning for his ridiculous stats.

Did you pay the SEC network to make your brother look less skilled than the rest of the fam? And OMG, you look like your dad in his college picture. — x (@LAGatorGal) September 23, 2024

W Eli — ItsDJ (@PhotobombChamp) September 23, 2024

While Eli is getting all the plaudits, and rightly so, it will be a mistake if we ignore the exploits produced by Arch in his debut. Ignoring the interceptions, the third-generation Manning had the Louisiana defense on strings with his arm strength in full display.

What’s impressive about his performance was the verdict he gave himself following a stellar debut. For Arch, his debut was a “C-plus” night.

Although he was unhappy with the two interceptions, grading himself a ‘C’ after a performance like this seems rather harsh.

On the flip side, the statement also shows his elite mentality. This winning attitude, combined with the Manning genes, looks like a sure-shot recipe for success!