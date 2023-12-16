Eli & Peyton Manning’s Hilarious ManningCast X Titanic Edit Wins the Internet: “My Teenage Self Is Broken Again”

Eli and Peyton Manning always have something up their sleeve to give NFL fans a good laugh. Recently, when the Tennessee Titans shocked everyone with their comeback 28-27 win against the Miami Dolphins, the Manning brothers too couldn’t believe their eyes. They gave some epic reactions during the game, which they recently posted on social media, but with a hilarious ManningCast x Titanic edit.

Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Production recently posted a video on Instagram where they compiled their real-time reaction on ManningCast, but instead of the MNF game, they put a scene from the movie Titanic. It was clearly an intentional edit, as football noises can be heard in the video. They inserted the emotional part of the movie’s end, where Jack, the protagonist, sadly drowns in the sea while Rose tries to hold onto him.

The Manning brothers, who were actually hooked on the game, can be seen visibly upset with the turnout, and it fits well with the movie’s scene. The whole edit came out to be hilarious, as it appeared that the duo was sad about the movie’s ending.

Throughout the scene, Peyton and Eli are in disbelief and can be heard saying, “You got to be kidding me?” As Jack slowly loses consciousness, they comment, “What a losing game.” After Jack drowns and submerges into the water, the Manning brothers say, “Oh my goodness. How did that happen? That hurts.”

Even though it appeared they were responding to the movie, they were actually caught up in an intense Monday night game between the Dolphins and the Titans. The game’s noise was audible in the background, but it was their commentary that caught everyone’s attention and won the internet.

NFL Fans React Hilariously to Payton Manning and Eli’s Commentary

NFL fans flocked to the comments section, sharing how much fun they had watching this morphed video. Many called it one of the best edits they’ve seen. Humor must have really connected with a lot of people, leading to positive feedback.

One fan stated, “Why would you do that? My teenage self is broken again”

Another wrote, “That was funny. “that hurt.” “

One more stated, “Rose is so selfish!!”

A different user mentioned, “Rough game?”

With season 2 of ManningCast coming to an end, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions rolled in one other highlight of the season, which was Patrick Mahomes’ perfect prediction. They highlighted a standout moment from Season 2 of ManningCast during the Week 10 game when Eli and Peyton invited Patrick Mahomes onto their podcast.

During the podcast, as the Denver Broncos were advancing into Buffalo Bills territory with impressive plays, Eli asked Mahomes how the Broncos could break through the Bills’ defensive line. Mahomes predicted,

“They’re going to run it twice then a hard play action on third-and-short that’s going to get a touchdown,”

Surprisingly, Mahomes’ prediction turned out to be spot on. Denver indeed executed two running plays with Javonte Williams, followed by a clever play action by Russell Wilson, who found Cortland Sutton in the end zone for a touchdown pass.