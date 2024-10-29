Emmanuel Acho Highlights One Specific Play That Shows How Russell Wilson’s High IQ Has Improved the Steelers

Just in case you were still wondering why Russell Wilson is the starter at Pittsburgh, Emmanuel Acho, in his latest analysis video, clears up any doubts.

Advertisement

Wilson delivered yet another stellar performance against the Giants, as he threw for 264 yards and one touchdown. And while fans were raving about Russ’ comeback to form, former NFL star Emmanuel Acho was raving about a specific play made by the QB before he connected with Calvin Austin for a touchdown.

Acho posted the play on his “X” account and gave a detailed analysis of why it stood out to him. Describing Russ as having a “Hall of Fame mind,” the former NFL linebacker first noted how the QB changed the play at the line of scrimmage, directing tight end Pat Freiermuth to move to the offensive line for extra protection.

The TE’s inclusion gave the Steelers a manpower advantage over the six players stationed by the Giants’ defense. Considering how the opponents used man-to-man coverage in the backfield, this smart, strategic numerical advantage lent Russell extra time to throw the ball.

As soon as the ball was snapped, the QB’s plot worked as his block neutralized the man-to-man coverage of the opponents, giving him enough time to deliver a stunning dime down the field to Calvin Austin III. The receiver did the rest, as he grabbed the ball with his hands — all the way over the end zone.

Acho was super impressed with the way Russ orchestrated this play and argued that plays like these are the reason why Russ is the starter at Pittsburgh, not Justin Fields.

“The ball is nothing without the intelligence because Russ brings in the TE to block… The six-man pressure… can’t get home because he had an extra blocker. Extra blocker is clean pocket, clean pocket is seven points. This Hall of Fame mind is why Russell Wilson’s a starter.”

Netizens, however, weren’t exactly on the same page as Acho.

Netizens want Russell Wilson to do the same against the Ravens

More than half of the comments thanked the broadcaster for his in-depth analysis. They were happy to see Russell performing like his Seattle days and used the video as proof that he can make the Steelers title contenders this season.

Put some respek on his name. Yall were saying Justin Fields was the better option. Blasphemy! — King Scorpio (@3ScorpioKing) October 29, 2024

Ready to admit Russ could possible make the Steelers contenders and he is still good just a Denver problem not a Russ problem. Looks like he has more promise than Rodgers did . Elite defense too idk — Jay (@Johnny_Zac) October 29, 2024

Good stuff. I’ve been saying that Russ’ ability to make checks at LOS and get them into the right play has been the biggest difference maker. Massive help for the run game as well when they’re not running into unfavorable fronts. — smooth yet psychedelic (@smthytpsychdlic) October 29, 2024

Interestingly, rival fans couldn’t grasp the hype over this play. They argued that if calling for an extra player is a “Hall of Fame mind,” then 31 other QBs have the same mind.

If adjusting protection based on the defense is hall of fame then there are about 32 hall of fame qbs in the league right now — johhhhnnu (@johhhhnnu) October 29, 2024

Rival fans also taunted Russ for showboating against a hapless Giants defense. They argued that when Russ faces the Ravens in November, the story will be different.

Against the fucking JV practice squad He fucking blows When he plays the Ravens, Methuselah is done — Rayan (@Cornelius_MacG) October 29, 2024

Funnily enough, the Steelers have a 5-1 record over the Ravens since 2020. That said, the greatness of this simple play lies in the anticipation and game awareness. While most QBs would have worried about their throw accuracy, Russell’s calmness allowed him to assess the situation well, make changes, and then give his best.

Most greats tend to keep it simple and, as Russ showed last night, results do not have to come through complex plays. At times, basic game awareness is all you need to edge past the competition.